WORLD
3 MIN READ
OpenAI's latest update GPT-4o mimics human cadences, detects moods
OpenAI says "omni" works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time and will be available to users, including those who use the free version.
OpenAI's latest update GPT-4o mimics human cadences, detects moods
GPT-4o, short for “omni,” will power OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot/ Photo: Reuters
May 14, 2024

OpenAI's latest update to its artificial intelligence model can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people's moods.

The effect conjures up images of the 2013 Spike Jonze movie “Her,” where the (human) main character falls in love with an artificially intelligent operating system, leading to some complications.

While few will find the new model seductive, OpenAI says it works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time.

GPT-4o, short for “omni,” will power OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot, and will be available to users, including those who use the free version, in the coming weeks, the company announced during a short live-streamed update.

CEO Sam Altman, who was not one of the presenters at the event, simply posted the word “her” on the social media site X.

During a demonstration with Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati and other executives, the AI bot chatted in real time, adding emotion — specifically “more drama” — to its voice as requested.

It also helped walk through the steps needed to solve a simple math equation without first spitting out the answer and assisted with a more complex software coding problem on a computer screen.

RelatedOpenAI set to launch AI-powered search product to rival Google

'Extrapolating emotional state'

It also took a stab at extrapolating a person's emotional state by looking at a selfie video of their face (deciding he was happy since he was smiling) and translated English and Italian to show how it could help people who speak different languages have a conversation.

Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate said the update, which lasted less than 30 minutes, gave the impression that OpenAI is playing catch-up to larger rivals.

“Many of the demos and capabilities showcased by OpenAI seemed familiar because we had seen advanced versions of these demos showcased by Google in their Gemini 1.5 pro launch,” Dekate said.

“While Open AI had a first-mover advantage last year with ChatGPT and GPT3 when compared to their peers, especially Google, we now are seeing capability gaps emerge.”

Google plans to hold its I/O developer conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, where it is expected to unveil updates to its own Gemini, its AI model.

RelatedOpenAI braces AI for anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections
SOURCE:AP
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us