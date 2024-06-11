WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan targets terror hideout after deadly bomb attack
Islamabad says the army killed over 10 terrorists in the same area where the explosive detonated and killed Pakistani soldiers.
Pakistan targets terror hideout after deadly bomb attack
Tensions are running high between Pakistan and Afghanistan over terrorism. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 11, 2024

Pakistani security forces raided a terror group's hideout, killing 11 in an overnight operation in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the restive northwest, authorities have said.

The intelligence-based raid was in retaliation to Sunday’s roadside bombing that killed seven soldiers in the same Lakki Marwat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added the operation is still ongoing "to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area” and that security forces were “determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism" in Pakistan.

No one has claimed Sunday’s attack, however, blame is likely to fall on Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, an ally of the Afghan Taliban but is a separate group.

It has stepped up its assaults in the region since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of giving shelter to TTP terrorists, a charge that Kabul repeatedly denies.

Pakistani Taliban says it is not using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

RelatedBomb attack targets Pakistan, killing several soldiers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us