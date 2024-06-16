Hajj is paramount to Muslims worldwide, and Türkiye is no exception. Hajj takes place from the 8th to the 12th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al Hijjah, and is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Although Mecca can now be reached in just a few hours, traveling there before air travel became accessible was an arduous undertaking that involved many days on the road.

Historically, pilgrims would depart from their villages after years of meticulous saving and spiritual preparation to undertake this sacred journey.

With the proliferation of tour companies in the early 1960s, organised Hajj tours to Mecca became more common. These companies enriched the spiritual pilgrimage by including visits to tombs of revered spiritual leaders and holy sites.

Many Turkish pilgrims embarked on memorable journeys to Mecca by road. Until the 1990s, these road trips were regularly conducted. However, due to regional crises, Türkiye eventually prohibited Hajj trips to Mecca by road.

There are tour itineraries from that period that show the route the pilgrims would have taken, along with stops that they would have made at landmarks and religiously significant locations.

To preserve these cherished memories, pilgrims often bought postcards from the places they visited.

Hajj memorabilia collector Fatih Ketanci has shared a fascinating collection of these postcards with TRT World, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of their spiritual experiences.

Istanbul

This journey usually begins in cities like Istanbul, where pilgrims visit the resting place of Abu Ayyub al Ansari, which has a deep connection with the Prophet Muhammad and holds significant cultural heritage related to him.

Their journey continues to Aksehir, where pilgrims visit the tomb of Nasreddin Hodja, a legendary Turkish figure known for his witty and wise tales. His stories offer profound lessons on human nature, morality and faith.

Konya

Next, pilgrims travel to Konya, the tomb ofMevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, renowned for his profound teachings on love and unity, which resonate deeply with seekers of truth.

Karaman

The next stop for pilgrims is Karaman where they visit thetomb of Mumine Hatun, the revered mother of Rumi, located in the Ak Tekke Mosque which stands in the heart of the city.

Tarsus

As they continue their journey, they reach Tarsus, home to the legendary Cave of the Seven Sleepers (Ashab al Kahf). According to Islamic tradition, this site is associated with a group of young men who sought refuge in the cave to escape religious persecution and miraculously slept for centuries. The cave symbolises faith and perseverance, offering pilgrims inspiration and awe.

Sanliurfa

The route then leads pilgrims to Sanliurfa, also known as Urfa, where pilgrims visit Balikligol (Halil ur Rahman Lake). At this legendary site, Prophet Ibrahim is said to have been miraculously saved from being burnt alive. Turkish pilgrims eventually arrive in Nusaybin, located on the northern side of the Syria-Türkiye border.

Syria

Pilgrims journey to Damascus, one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, where they visit the grave of Bilal Habashi, the first muezzin in history.

They also explore theUmayyad Mosque in this ancient city, renowned for its architectural splendour and intricate mosaics. The mosque is not only a significant spiritual site but also the tomb of Salahuddin Ayyubi, the revered liberator of Jerusalem.

Iraq

Upon arriving in Mosul, Iraq, Turkish Hajjis traditionally visited Prophet Yunus Hill, which housed the historic Al Nabi Yunus Mosque and the tomb of Prophet Yunus, who is referred to in the Holy Quran as "the prophet in the belly of the fish." This site, with a history spanning 1,400 years, held significant religious importance.

Tragically, in 2014, the Daesh terror group destroyed both the tomb and the mosque using dynamite.

Then Turkish pilgrims arrived in Baghdad and visited Imam Azam's tomb, also known as Abu Hanifa, the founder of the Hanafi sect. Abu Hanifa was a prominent Islamic scholar and jurist who played a significant role in developing Islamic jurisprudence.

Occupied East Jerusalem

Before reaching Mecca, the journey takes the pilgrims through Jordan into occupied East Jerusalem, where they visit Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

This sacred site is one of Islam's holiest places and marks the beginning of the Prophet Muhammad's miraculous night journey to the heavens.

Afterwards, Turkish pilgrims travelled to al Khalil to visit the Ibrahimi Mosque, site of the graves of the prophets Ibrahim, Ishaq and Yakoob.

Medina

Turkish pilgrims traverse vast deserts to reach the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, joining millions of Muslims worldwide on a profound spiritual journey. In Medina, they visit the Prophet's Mosque, the second holiest site in Islam, where the Prophet Muhammad is buried.

This mosque, also known as Al Masjid an Nabawi, is a spiritual beacon, reflecting the enduring legacy of the Prophet's teachings and life.

Nearing the end of their journey, the pilgrims pass through Jeddah as they prepare themselves for the culmination of weeks of travel.

Mecca

Their journey culminates in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, where they perform the rites of Hajj.

Pilgrims stand in awe before the Kaaba, the sacred cubic structure at the heart of the Masjid al Haram.

The Kaaba, draped in its iconic black and gold cloth, is the worldwide focal point of Muslim worship.

Pilgrims engage in rituals that symbolise their spiritual renewal and closeness to Allah.

This pilgrimage through time and sacred places enriches their spiritual experience and connects them to the rich legacy of Islamic history and heritage.

As they walk in the footsteps of prophets and revered Islamic figures, they draw closer to the essence of their faith.

The return journey

Kuwait

On the return journey, pilgrims visit significant historical and spiritual sites in Kuwait and Iraq.

Iraq

When Turkish pilgrims pass through Baghdad for the second time, they are inspired by mystics such as Junayd of Baghdad and Abd al Qadir al Gilani. These revered figures have left an indelible mark on Islamic philosophy and Sufism.

Continuing to Najaf, pilgrims pay their respects at the shrine of Imam Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, whose wisdom and leadership are celebrated across the Muslim world.

In Karbala, they honour the memory of Imam Hussein, whose martyrdom is a beacon of courage and faith. The shrine of Imam Hussein stands as a poignant reminder of his sacrifice for justice and righteousness.

This pilgrimage, rich in spiritual and historical depth, connects pilgrims to their heritage, illuminating their path with stories of devotion, sacrifice and faith.

The journey is not just a physical traversal across lands but a profound voyage of spiritual discovery, deepening their connection to the divine and the illustrious history of Islam.

For Muslims, this experience is the most critical event in their lives.