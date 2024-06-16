WORLD
Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland ends with joint communique
The vast majority of the more than 90 countries endorsed a final communique advocating for dialogue between all parties and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity as a route to ending the war between Kiev and Moscow.
The document also suggested future talks on a framework for peace would need to include Russia. / Photo: AFP
June 16, 2024

The two-day Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock has ended with an endorsement of a final declaration.

More than 90 countries attended the talks, but the joint communique was supported by 80 countries and four organisations on Sunday.

As many as 16 states and organisations, including Indonesia, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, abstained.

Here are the key points from the document:

Russia's war

Russia is blamed for unleashing the war on Ukraine and the document noted the devastation the invasion had wrought as it called for a "comprehensive" peace settlement.

"The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction, and to create risks and crises with global repercussions," the document said.

'Territorial integrity'

The countries said they "reaffirm our commitment to... the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders."

Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.

Release of children, prisoners

There was also a call for the full exchange of captured soldiers and for all Ukrainian children deported to Russia and Russian-controlled territory to be returned home.

Kiev has accused Moscow of illegally abducting almost 20,000 children since the start of the conflict - the Kremlin says it moved them for their protection.

"All prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange," the document stated.

"All deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were unlawfully detained, must be returned to Ukraine," it added.

Nuclear safety

The summit called for Ukraine to have "full sovereign control" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest atomic energy site that is currently controlled by Russian forces.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned of the risk of a major nuclear disaster at the facility, controlled by Russian forces since the start of the war.

"Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine," the final communique stated.

The countries also expressed concern over the possibility the conflict could turn nuclear, condemning the possibility of nuclear weapons being used.

"Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is inadmissible," the document stated.

RelatedUkraine to propose peace plan to Russia after global consensus — Zelenskyy

Food security

On issues related to food and agricultural trade, the communique said: "Food security must not be weaponised in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products should be securely and freely provided to interested third countries."

Ukraine is one of the world's major agricultural producers and exporters, but Russia's war has complicated its exports through the Black Sea, which has become a battle zone.

"Free, full and safe commercial navigation, as well as access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, are critical," the final document stated.

It added: "Attacks on merchant ships in ports and along the entire route, as well as against civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable."

'All parties'

The document also suggested future talks on a framework for peace would need to include Russia.

"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties," the joint declaration stated.

It said the summit's attendees had "decided to undertake concrete steps in the future in the above-mentioned areas with further engagement of the representatives of all parties".

