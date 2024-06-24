WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia warns US of 'consequences' after Ukrainian strike on Crimea
Following a deadly Ukrainian strike on Crimea using a US missile, Moscow warns of potential repercussions and holds the US responsible for civilian casualties.
Russia warns US of 'consequences' after Ukrainian strike on Crimea
People visit makeshift memorial for shelling victims, which Russian authorities said was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike, in Sevastopol, Crimea. / Photo: Reuters
June 24, 2024

The Kremlin has warned the United States of "consequences" and summoned its ambassador after Moscow said a Ukrainian strike with a US missile on Crimea killed four people.

Moscow has increasingly blasted Washington and Kiev's Western backers for supplying weapons to be fired on Russian targets, calling them direct participants in the two-year conflict.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called Sunday's strike on Sevastopol "barbaric" and accused Washington of "killing Russian children".

Two of the victims were minors, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Peskov also pointed to comments by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about arming countries to potentially strike Western targets.

"The involvement of the United States, the direct involvement, as a result of which Russian civilians are killed, cannot be without consequences," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Time will tell what these will be," he said.

"Just ask my colleagues in Europe and above all in Washington, ask the press secretaries there why their government is killing Russian children," he said.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned US envoy Lynne Tracy.

RelatedUkraine killed three in attack on Crimea with US-supplied missiles: Russia

It later issued a statement saying that Washington "bears equal responsibility with the Kiev regime for this atrocity" and the strike would "not go unpunished".

Russia said the strike on Sunday was carried out with a US-supplied ATACMS missile loaded with a cluster warhead.

Local Moscow-installed officials said the missile hit an area of the port city with sandy beaches and hotels.

Russia said 82 people including 27 children were hospitalised with injuries from the strike.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was quoted by TASS new s agency as saying on Monday that 14 of the injured were in a serious condition.

'Russia must leave, Crimea is Ukraine'

At a meeting with international news agencies this month, Putin criticised the West's delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

"Why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where there will be strikes on sensitive facilities of those (Western) countries?" Putin said.

"That is, the response can be asymmetric. We will think about it," he told reporters.

Peskov also referred back to comments by Putin that target data for Ukrainian strikes was being provided by Western countries.

Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea in 2014.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Monday: "Crimea is Ukraine."

"Russia must leave the peninsula. Their army and military objects there must cease to exist," he said on social media.

RelatedRussia intensifies attacks on frontline town after 'lull': Kiev
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us