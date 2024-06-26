Bolivian armed forces have taken control over the central square in La Paz and an armoured vehicle rammed the entrance to the presidential palace as leftist President Luis Arce slammed a "coup" against the government, sparking regional and global condemnations.

Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga who appears to be leading the coup said army is trying to "restore democracy" and free political prisoners while President Arce dismissed him and swore in new military leaders.

Here are some of the initial reactions to the attempted coup.

Türkiye

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an attempted coup against the elected Bolivian government," Türkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that democratic order and an environment of stability will be quickly re-established in Bolivia," the statement added.

"On this occasion, we reiterate that we are against any kind of coup and military intervention and that we strongly condemn all actions aimed at overthrowing legitimate governments."

Chile

President Gabriel Boric told reporters that he "immediately" contacted his Bolivian counterpart to offer his "solidarity."

"We condemn this coup attempt. We call for institutions to function, for the constitution and the laws to be respected," he added. "We hope that no one is injured and that the legitimate government of President Luis Arce remains in place and can continue with the mandate that the Bolivian people have voted for."

Boric said the matter would be raised on Thursday before the Organization of American States.

European Union

"The European Union condemns any attempt to break the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people," Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said on X.

Spain

Spain strongly condemned any "illicit military movement" in Bolivia.

"Spain strongly condemns the (illicit) military movements in Bolivia. We send our support and solidarity to the government of Bolivia and its people, and we call for respect for democracy and the rule of law," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X.

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the coup attempt in Bolivia "outrageous," and vowed to extend "all solidarity" with its government and people.

Honduras

Honduran president called on leaders of regional states to condemn "criminal coup" in Bolivia, demanding respect for civil power and constitution.

Brazil

Brazil's leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he condemns "any form of coup d'etat in Bolivia," reaffirming commitment to Bolivian people and its democracy.

Evo Morales

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup "in the making."

US

The US is closely monitoring the situation in Bolivia, a White House spokesperson. Washington is also calling for calm and restraint, the spokesperson said.