US Senator Bob Menendez was convicted of all the counts he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

The jury’s Tuesday verdict followed a nine-week trial in which prosecutors said the Democrat abused the power of his office to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in US military aid.

Menendez did not testify but insisted publicly he was only doing his job as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said the hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash found in his New Jersey home was legally earned, and that gold bars hidden there belonged to his wife.

The verdict, delivered at a federal courthouse in Manhattan, comes four months before Election Day and potentially dooms Menendez’s chances of campaigning for reelection as an independent candidate.

The trial was the second time that the New Jersey Democrat has faced corruption allegations. An earlier prosecution on unrelated charges in 2017 ended with a deadlocked jury.

Gold bars, cash-stuffed boots

Menendez, 70, did not testify. He insisted publicly he was only doing his job as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said the gold bars found in his New Jersey home by the FBI belonged to his wife.

His codefendants, two New Jersey businessmen, were convicted of the charges they faced as well. All three pleaded not guilty. Another businessman pleaded guilty before trial and testified against Menendez and the other defendants.

Menendez's wife, Nadine, also was charged, although her trial has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

In a 2022 raid on the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home where Menendez lived with his wife, FBI agents confiscated gold bars worth nearly $150,000 and over $480,000 in cash, some of it stuffed into boots and jackets emblazoned with the senator's name.

Menendez expressed some hope as he left the courthouse on Monday that the jury was carefully reviewing the evidence in its deliberations. In two separate notes, the jury had posed questions about the charges, including asking in one instance if unanimity was required to acquit "on a single count."

"It’s obvious that the government’s case is not as simple as they made it to be," Menendez said before repeating himself. "It’s not as simple as they made it to be. The jury’s finding that out."

Prosecutors cited numerous instances when they said Menendez helped the businessmen. And they argued that his efforts to speed $99 million in helicopter ammunition to Egypt, along with cosy communications with top Egyptian officials, showed he was serving Egypt's interests as an agent.

Lawyers for Menendez insisted the senator never accepted bribes and that actions he took to benefit the businessmen were the kinds of tasks expected of a public official. They said he was simply carrying out foreign responsibilities expected in his role as Senate Foreign Relations chairman, a post he was forced to relinquish after charges were brought.

Menendez announced several weeks ago that he plans to run for reelection this year as an independent.