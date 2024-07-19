WORLD
Türkiye applauds ICJ ruling on Israeli oppression and occupation
"Israel should end its presence in Palestinian territories as soon as possible and compensate for the damage it has caused," asserts Turkish Foreign Ministry.
July 19, 2024

Türkiye has endorsed a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling about Israel's atrocities against Palestinians, saying the court has legally confirmed that Tel Aviv is implementing policies of occupation and oppression.

As stated in the ICJ’s advisory opinion, “Israel should end its presence in Palestinian territories as soon as possible and compensate for the damage it has caused,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The international community is obligated to adopt a determined and strong stance to put an end to Israel's unlawful practices,” the statement added.

The foreign ministry further noted that Türkiye has supported the process at the ICJ by providing written and oral contributions to the advisory opinion.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that the crimes committed against Palestinians, including acts amounting to genocide currently imposed on the people of Gaza, do not go unpunished,” the ministry added.

The ICJ, in its opinion, said Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

​​​​​​​In late 2022, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967.

That encompassed how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the UN from this status.

