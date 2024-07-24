WORLD
Israel launches new deadly attacks on Gaza as Netanyahu visits US
Israeli military strikes in the past 24 hours killed at least 55 people, the latest casualties in a war that health authorities in the enclave say has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians.
Palestinians say they had been ordered to head west towards a designated humanitarian area, but the area is now unsafe. / Photo: AFP
July 24, 2024

Israeli forces have carried out new raids in Gaza, hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to address the US Congress.

The latest Israeli attacks on Wednesday destroyed homes in towns east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and thousands of people were forced to head west to seek shelter, Palestinian residents said.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said it had received distress calls from residents trapped in their homes in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, but were unable to reach the town.

Medics later said two Palestinians had been killed in an airstrike on Bani Suhaila, where the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said fighters had detonated a bomb against an Israeli army personnel carrier.

Gaza health officials said Israeli military strikes in the past 24 hours had killed at least 55 people, the latest casualties in a war that health authorities in the enclave say has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians.

"Where should we go? Shall we cross into the sea?" said Ghada, who has been displaced with her family six times during th e war, said via a chat app from Hamad City in northwestern Khan Younis.

"We are exhausted, starved, and want the war to end now, now not an hour later."

Residents said they had been ordered to head west towards a designated humanitarian area, but that the area was now unsafe.

The Israeli military issued the evacuation orders on social media, and some residents received orders to leave by phone.

RelatedIsraeli attacks on Khan Younis kill at least 70 more Palestinians

Palestinians criticise US

Israeli forces also launched out air strikes on several areas of central and northern Gaza, including one on Al Bureij camp in central Gaza which health officials said killed nine Palestinians.

Some Palestinians who gathered at a hospital in Khan Younis before funerals criticised the United States, Israel's most important international ally, for welcoming Netanyahu.

He was due to address Congress later on Wednesday and to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would meet Netanyahu in Florida on Friday.

"The United States is a main partner in what is happening in Gaza. We are being killed because of the United States. We are being slaughtered by American planes, American ships, American tanks, and American troops," said Kazem Abu Taha, a displaced resident from Rafah.

A senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said: "The Congress invitation to Netanyahu to make a speech gives legitimacy to the crimes of the war of genocide in Gaza. Receiving a war criminal is a shame to all Americans."

RelatedNetanyahu visit to US sparks protests, with all sides slamming Israeli PM
