WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh continues curfew amid mass arrests of protesters
Death toll amid student protests rises to 204 with over 5,500 arrests.
Bangladesh continues curfew amid mass arrests of protesters
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on an armoured vehicle during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 20, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
July 26, 2024

Bangladesh announced that a curfew will continue Friday and Saturday with a nine-hour pause amid an intensified crackdown against those involved in violence during student protests.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan made an announcement at a news conference early Friday after meeting with law enforcement that the curfew, which came into effect last Saturday, will continue in Dhaka and three other cities.

There will be a pause in the curfew from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in those cities, he added.

The decision on the curfew in other cities will be taken by the authorities there, he said.

Protesting students announced that they will continue their campaign until a nine-point list of demands is met that includes the banning of the Chhatra League, the prosecution of those responsible for the killings of protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Opposition members arrested

The death toll has risen to at least 204 since July 16, according to the local newspaper Prothom Alo. The government, however, has yet to release an official casualty report.

Meanwhile, police have arrested more than 5,500 people across the country, including 1,100 on Thursday, said the newspaper, adding that many of those arrested are members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Khan also said the arrests would continue.

The government imposed a complete blackout last Friday, cutting internet services as the protests became violent. Broadband internet service has been restored on a limited scale across the country, but mobile internet service has not yet returned.

Students launched the protests in early July, calling for reform of the country’s quota system for government jobs. The protests turned into a massive movement after Sheikh Hasina labeled the protesters “razakar,” a term that refers to traitors who fought for Pakistani forces during Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. ​​​​​​​

RelatedBangladesh students storm jail, free inmates amid violent unrest
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us