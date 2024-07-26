A historic boat parade down the River Seine has launched the Paris 2024 Olympics with the theme of togetherness and unity as the French capital welcomed the world's greatest athletes for a sporting extravaganza.

Braving torrential rain, some 300,000 people lined the river banks on Friday to cheer on the armada carrying competitors past the city's iconic sights: the Eiffel Tower bearing the five rings, the Louvre and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The wildly ambitious display was the first time the opening ceremony had been staged outside the main stadium, making it the biggest-ever launch for the "Greatest Show on Earth".

The ceremony stressed togetherness and unity in a world that has suffered wars, massacres, and political upheaval since the Covid-delayed Tokyo games.

For just over a fortnight, organisers will give place to the superhuman performances of stars like gymnast Simone Biles, tennis champion Novak Djokovic or sprinter Noah Lyles.

"I declare open the Games of Paris celebrating the 33rd Olympiad of the modern era," said President Emmanuel Macron.

'Push the limits'

Paris 2024 organiser Tony Estanguet had said the opening ceremony needed to "push the limits as far as possible", showing from the start France's ambition for the Games.

From Moulin Rouge performers doing the cancan to a video showing dancers on the scaffolding of the fire-damaged Notre Dame, it was a colourful celebration of French culture, history, and art.

Led out by Greece through jets of water cascading from a bridge, accompanied by an accordion player, around 7,000 athletes cruised down a six-kilometre stretch of the Seine to the Eiffel Tower on 85 boats.

Around 45,000 police and paramilitary officers were on duty to protect the ceremony, along with 10,000 soldiers and 22,000 private security guards.

Snipers, specialist frogmen, and AI-augmented cameras were deployed, with airspace closed and the area around the Seine virtually locked down.

Residents and business owners grumbled about disruption and lost earnings, but organisers hope to win them over when the sport starts.