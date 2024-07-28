WORLD
Mudslide kills 11 in China as typhoon Gaemi drenches region
Typhoon Gaemi, which had weakened to a tropical storm by the time it made landfall in China, triggers heavy rains across the region.
A car passes as waves lash the shore ahead of landfall by Typhoon Gaemi in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Thursday July 25, 2024. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2024

Eleven people were killed after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China as heavy rains from a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.

Elsewhere in China, a delivery person on a scooter was killed on Saturday after being hit by a falling tree in Shanghai, apparently because of strong winds related to the storm, according to The Paper, a digital news outlet.

The deaths were the first in China to appear linked to Typhoon Gaemi, which weakened to a tropical storm after landfall on Thursday.

Before reaching China, the typhoon intensified monsoon rains in the Philippines, leaving at least 34 dead, and swept across the island of Taiwan, where the death toll has risen to 10, authorities said late Saturday.

Heavy rains

The mudslide struck the house in Yuelin village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hengyang city in Hunan province, state broadcaster CCTV said in a series of online reports.

An earlier report said that 18 people were trapped by the mudslide, and that six injured people had been rescued. It wasn't clear in the latest report if one other person remained missing. The reports didn't say who was staying in the house, which was was rented for temporary stays.

There was no information on whether the injuries were serious.

The reports said the mudslide was triggered by water rushing down the mountains from heavy rains. They didn’t mention Gaemi but the China Meteorological Administration said that rain tied to the tropical storm hit southeastern parts of Hunan province on Saturday.

In Shanghai, a photo posted by The Paper showed a delivery scooter on its side mostly covered by leafy branches near the still-standing barren trunk of a tree. It said storm-related winds were the suspected cause, and that the investigation was continuing.

SOURCE:AP
