WORLD
4 MIN READ
Reports emerge on how Israel may have assassinated Ismail Haniyeh
New York Times and Axios report that explosives used to murder Palestine's lead peace negotiator were smuggled and planted by Mossad before being remotely detonated while Fars news says Israeli operatives used projectiles to kill Haniyeh.
Reports emerge on how Israel may have assassinated Ismail Haniyeh
A photograph shows a damaged building in upscale northern Tehran, with a green tarp covering the room where Ismail Haniyeh was reportedly assassinated./ Photo: X / Others
August 1, 2024

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by US-backed Israel early on Wednesday in Tehran, with varying reports emerging about the method of the attack used by Tel Aviv.

The New York Times reported that an explosive device smuggled and hidden by notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad in Haniyeh's residence for about two months was detonated remotely after confirming his presence.

The daily said the "explosive device was covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse," run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and hidden for about two months, according to seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official.

"The bomb was detonated remotely" after confirming Haniyeh's presence in his room, NYT said citing five officials.

The blast caused severe damage to the building, including the partial collapse of an exterior wall, and shattered windows, it cited two Iranian officials.

American news outlet Axios corroborated that Mossad operatives were behind the assassination, reporting that a high-tech device using artificial intelligence was used to kill Haniyeh.

RelatedIran, allies set for retaliation after Israel's assassination of Haniyeh

Iran says projectile hit building

It cited two sources with knowledge on the issue, reporting that Israeli operatives learned which facility and which exact room Haniyeh was staying in during his visits to Tehran.

According to the news website, the bomb was planted in the room in advance and detonated remotely by Mossad operatives who were on Iranian soil after receiving intelligence that Haniyeh was in the room.

It reported that IRGC opened an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, Iranian news agency Fars news attributed the attack to Israeli operatives but said the residence was struck by a projectile.

The attack, which also killed one of Haniyeh's bodyguards, targeted the fourth-floor apartment in the Zafaranieh area, it added.

Initial investigations confirmed that the operation was orchestrated by the Israeli regime, reported Fars news.

It also said IRGC has labeled the incident "a terrorist act by the Zionist regime."

Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran a day after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was assassinated by Israel in Beirut's southern suburb.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of Israeli genocide in Gaza where Tel Aviv supported by US weapons has killed nearly 39,500 Palestinians since last October, according to Palestinian officials.

But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

The accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people, according to a study published in the journal Lancet.

RelatedNetanyahu says ready for 'every scenario' after murdering Haniyeh in Iran
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us