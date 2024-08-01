Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by US-backed Israel early on Wednesday in Tehran, with varying reports emerging about the method of the attack used by Tel Aviv.

The New York Times reported that an explosive device smuggled and hidden by notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad in Haniyeh's residence for about two months was detonated remotely after confirming his presence.

The daily said the "explosive device was covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse," run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and hidden for about two months, according to seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official.

"The bomb was detonated remotely" after confirming Haniyeh's presence in his room, NYT said citing five officials.

The blast caused severe damage to the building, including the partial collapse of an exterior wall, and shattered windows, it cited two Iranian officials.

American news outlet Axios corroborated that Mossad operatives were behind the assassination, reporting that a high-tech device using artificial intelligence was used to kill Haniyeh.

Iran says projectile hit building

It cited two sources with knowledge on the issue, reporting that Israeli operatives learned which facility and which exact room Haniyeh was staying in during his visits to Tehran.

According to the news website, the bomb was planted in the room in advance and detonated remotely by Mossad operatives who were on Iranian soil after receiving intelligence that Haniyeh was in the room.

It reported that IRGC opened an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, Iranian news agency Fars news attributed the attack to Israeli operatives but said the residence was struck by a projectile.

The attack, which also killed one of Haniyeh's bodyguards, targeted the fourth-floor apartment in the Zafaranieh area, it added.

Initial investigations confirmed that the operation was orchestrated by the Israeli regime, reported Fars news.

It also said IRGC has labeled the incident "a terrorist act by the Zionist regime."

Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran a day after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was assassinated by Israel in Beirut's southern suburb.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of Israeli genocide in Gaza where Tel Aviv supported by US weapons has killed nearly 39,500 Palestinians since last October, according to Palestinian officials.

But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

The accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people, according to a study published in the journal Lancet.