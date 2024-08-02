WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most Israelis back assassinations even if ceasefire in Gaza delayed: poll
A survey conducted by the Lazar Institute suggests as many as 69 percent of Israelis support targeted assassinations regardless of the fallout, meaning the ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza may be long delayed.
Most Israelis back assassinations even if ceasefire in Gaza delayed: poll
The survey sampled 510 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4 percent. / Photo: Reuters
August 2, 2024

As many as 69 percent of Israelis support targeted assassinations even if they result in delaying a ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, a new poll has found.

The survey was conducted by the Lazar Institute and published by the daily Maariv on Friday.

Only 19 percent of the respondents disagreed, while 12 percent had no definite opinion.

The survey sampled 510 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

Israel has continued its air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and around 250 others were taken as hostages.

Since then, it has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, levelled the territory and left most of the people hungry and homeless.

RelatedReports emerge on how Israel may have assassinated Ismail Haniyeh

Assassinations

Hamas political chief Ismael Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday. Israel has not commented on his death directly.

Hours earlier, the Israeli military killed Fouad Shukr, a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, and has also claimed eliminating Hamas' armed wing, Qassam Brigades commander Mohammad Deif and Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement official Mohammad al Jaabari.

Talks for the ceasefire and hostage exchange, which continued through mediators the US, Qatar and Egypt, appear to have stalled after the attacks in Beirut and Tehran.

Regarding the Israeli government, 41 percent of the respondents preferred Benny Gantz as prime minister, compared to 39 percent who supported the current premier, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Based on the survey results, if elections are held today, neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition led by Yair Lapid would be able to form a government on their own.

The opposition would secure 58 seats, Netanyahu's bloc 52, and Arab parties 10 seats. Support from 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset is required to form a government.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us