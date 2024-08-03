WORLD
4 MIN READ
Flights to Israel, Iran, Lebanon cancelled amid fears of regional war
Airlines in Asia and Europe avoid Iranian, Israeli and Lebanese airspaces, while others cancel flights to three countries' capitals as concerns over broader conflict grow after Israel carries out back-to-back assassinations in the powder keg region.
Flights to Israel, Iran, Lebanon cancelled amid fears of regional war
Over the past two days, Air India, Germany's Lufthansa Group, US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air, and Italy's ITA Airways said they had suspended flights to Tel Aviv. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 3, 2024

Airlines are avoiding Israeli, Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and Beirut, as concerns grow over a possible larger war in the region after the assassinations of senior members of resistance group Hamas and Hezbollah this week by US-backed Israel.

Singapore Airlines stopped flying through Iranian airspace from early Friday morning and is using alternative routes, saying safety is its top priority, it told the Reuters news agency in a statement.

Taiwan's EVA Air and China Airlines also appeared to be avoiding Iran airspace for flights to Amsterdam on Friday which previously had flown over Iran, Flightradar24 data showed.

The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the route changes.

In a bulletin, OPSGROUP, a membership-based organisation that shares flight risk information, advised traffic between Asia and Europe to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, a day after sources told Reuters that top Iranian officials will meet the representatives of Iran's regional allies from Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to discuss potential retaliation against Israel.

Many airlines, including US and European airlines, already avoid flying over Iran, especially since the reciprocal missile and drone attacks in April between Iran and Israel.

Singapore Airlines' flight to London Heathrow early on Friday went north of Iran through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, rather than crossing through Iran as it did the day before, Flightradar24 showed.

However, a significant number of airlines on Friday were still flying over Iran, including United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad, Emirates and FlyDubai, as well as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

Turkish Airlines however announced late on Friday that it postponed all flights to Iran.

Flights planned to several locations in Iran are expected to resume early Saturday, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

RelatedLive blog: US deploys cruisers, destroyers, missile defences to Middle East

Flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut suspended

Over the past two days, Air India, Germany's Lufthansa Group, US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air, and Italy's ITA Airways said they had suspended flights to Tel Aviv.

Airlines this week have also been cancelling and delaying flights to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Canada on Thursday issued a notice to Canadian aircraft to avoid Lebanese airspace for one month due to the risk to aviation from military activity.

Britain has, for the past month, advised pilots of potential risks from anti-aircraft weaponry and military activity in Lebanon's airspace.

Should an all-out war break out in the Middle East, OpsGroup said civil aviation will likely face the risk of drones and missiles crossing airways, as well as the increased risk of GPS spoofing — a growing phenomena around Lebanon and Israel where militaries and other actors broadcast signals that trick a plane's GPS system into thinking it is somewhere it is not.

Mounting tensions

Israel escalated tensions in the region after assassinating both Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas' political bureau chief and lead peace negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran.

UN Security Council members blasted Israel for destroying peace efforts.

On Friday, Washington announced it would send navy cruisers, destroyers and fighter jets to the Middle East to bolster support for its ally Israel which has torpedoed ceasefire attempts in besieged Gaza for months and now prepared ground for a larger war by attacking Iran and Lebanon this week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us