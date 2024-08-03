Saturday, August 3, 2024

2107 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his British and French counterparts via telephone on Saturday about the need to de-escalate rising tensions in the Middle East and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirmed the need to "deescalate rising tensions in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from spreading," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

They stressed the importance of finalising a Gaza ceasefire hostage and prisoner swap deal "as soon as possible," it said.

Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne about achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal as well as the "importance of preventing further escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the challenges posed by threats from Iran."

2143 GMT — Arab countries hold rallies to mourn Haniyeh, show solidarity with Palestinians

Morocco and Jordan have witnessed massive rallies to mourn the late Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and show solidarity with Palestinians.

Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated in a march in Rabat, that was called for by civil organizations such as the non-governmental National Action Group for Palestine, under the slogan: "The assassination of martyr Haniyeh ... a cowardly Zionist crime,” according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Protesters raised pictures of Haniyeh, Hamas leaders, Al-Aqsa Mosque, victims of the Israeli war on Gaza and the Palestinian and Moroccan flags.

They condemned the silence of the international community on Israel's actions against Palestinians and demanded "ending normalisation with Israel."

2143 GMT — Qatar Airways denies flight suspensions to Amman, Beirut, Baghdad

Qatar Airways reaffirmed Saturday that it has not suspended flights to or from Amman, Jordan, Beirut and Baghdad "in response to circulating misinformation."

The airline said while some flights have been rescheduled, passengers should verify the status of their flights on its website.

Airlines from the US, Europe and Asia have suspended flights to Israel and Lebanon, citing security concerns following recent developments in the Middle East.

1934 GMT — Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills teen boy, injures 6

A teenager was killed and six others were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the country’s Health Ministry has said.

The Israeli attack killed a 17-year-old boy and injured six other civilians, the ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli drone targeted the town centre of Deir Siriane in the Marjaayoun district, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

1912 GMT —Israel strikes Gaza school thrice within an hour, kills several

Israeli forces have carried out two more air strikes on the same school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza that was targeted an hour earlier, bringing the total death toll to 16, with scores of others wounded.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that the new bombing on Hamama School in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood killed six more displaced people and wounded scores more, some of them being in “serious” condition.

According to the statement, Civil Defense teams are having difficulty retrieving more victims due to the renewed bombing.

Following the first air strike, Israeli aircraft bombed the same school and its surroundings with three missiles.

In an earlier statement on Telegram, the Civil Defense stated, "Some 10 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured by Israeli occupation (forces) warplanes that targeted a school sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northern Gaza City."

1909 GMT — Hamas says it has begun process of choosing new leader

Hamas has issued a statement saying that it has initiated a broad consultation process to select a new leader of its movement following the assassination of its former leader Ismail Haniyeh.

1705 GMT — Massive rally in Istanbul to mourn Hamas leader Haniyeh, support Palestinians

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Ayasofya Square in Istanbul to mourn the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and support Palestinians under the banner "Last Call."

Participants from across the historical peninsula came together to protest Israeli forces' relentless air attacks and ground offensives against Palestinians, which have killed nearly 40,000 people in Gaza in less than 10 months, and to express their full support for Palestinians who are struggling for food, water, and shelter.

Hamas political bureau chief Haniyeh issued the call for this day of action before being assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Haniyeh had declared August 3 to be a national and international day of solidarity with Palestinians and those imprisoned in Israeli facilities. He had urged all Islamic, Arab, and global communities to join in protests and demonstrations to show their solidarity.

The march in Türkiye's largest city was so huge that people were seen in the streets surrounding Ayasofya Square, expressing their solidarity with the Palestinians.

1451 GMT — Israel demolished 135 homes, facilities in occupied West Bank in July

The Israeli army has demolished 135 homes and other facilities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in July alone, the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Committee has reported.

According to the committee's monthly report, "Israeli authorities carried out 98 demolition activities in July, affecting 135 structures, including 62 inhabited homes, 14 uninhabited homes, and 12 agricultural facilities."

The report also noted that the Israeli army issued demolition notices for 16 homes and other structures in several occupied West Bank provinces.

1439 GMT —Israeli army bombs university in Gaza City

The Israeli army has bombed the University College of Applied Sciences in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of southwest Gaza City, destroying campus buildings, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza has reported.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a press release that "Israeli occupation forces, which have penetrated the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, executed operations of bombing and destroying the university buildings, leading to their total demolition."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that massive explosions were heard around the university premises, and thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the area.

1339 GMT —Palestinian premier calls on Israel to cease attacking civilians in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has strongly condemned Israeli intensified attacks on Gaza, emphasising that the priority is to "stop the aggression and achieve national unity."

He made these remarks during the 15th meeting of the Yasser Arafat Foundation's Board of Trustees, which was held in conjunction with the "National and International Day of Solidarity with Gaza and the Prisoners," according to a statement issued by his office.

Mustafa declared that the Palestinian people are facing "comprehensive aggression" from Israel, emphasising that Israeli attacks target Palestinians of all ages and genders, particularly women and children in Gaza.

1126 GMT —A 'short-range projectile' killed Hamas leader, says Iran

Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kg, Iran's Revolutionary Guards has said in a statement.

Tehran's revenge for the attack will be "severe and (taken) at an appropriate time, place, and manner," said the statement, which blamed Israel - "the adventurous and terrorist Zionist regime" - for his death.

Iran's latest claim comes on top of reports that Israel assassinated Haniyeh with an explosion of a bomb that was planted in the guest house where he was staying months ago. Tehran denies anything like that happened.

1031 GMT — Israeli, British military chiefs talk about regional security in Tel Aviv

Nine months into Israel’s war on Gaza, Israel's Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi and his British counterpart Adm. Tony Radakin met in Tel Aviv to discuss strategic security issues and areas of cooperation between their countries.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the meeting involved a joint assessment of the security situation, focusing on enhancing strategic cooperation in the region.

On the same day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted his British counterpart John Healey on his first visit to Israel since taking office.

1028 GMT — Israeli air strikes on southern, central Gaza kill 9 Palestinians

At least nine Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in three Israeli air strikes targeting southern and central Gaza.

An Israeli drone targeted a gathering of Palestinians east of the Zeitoun neighbourhood southeast of Gaza City killing two and wounding another, a medical source at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the city told Anadolu.

In southern Gaza, “five citizens, including a child, were martyred in an Israeli air strike targeting a home in southern Khan Younis,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Hassaneh family in the Miraj area between the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, killing five family members, including a child and three women, it added.

1011 GMT — Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

At least 30 more Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in military raids in the occupied West Bank, two prisoner affairs groups said.

“The detainees were subjected to abuse, severe beatings, and threats to their families, in addition to widespread acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The arrests took place in Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Tulkarm, Hebron, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

The new arrests brought to 9,920 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since last Oct. 7, according to Palestinian figures.

1005 GMT — Iran says expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel

Iran said it expects Lebanon's Hezbollah group to hit deeper inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets after Israel killed the Hezbollah military commander.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces, saying it is targeting military positions over the border, since October 7.

But a strike claimed by Israel in an overcrowded residential area of South Beirut changed the calculus, Iran's mission to the United Nations said.

"We expect... Hezbollah to choose more targets and (strike) deeper in its response," said the mission quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

"Secondly, that it will not limit its response to military targets."

1000 GMT — Five killed in Israeli West Bank air strike

An Israeli drone strike killed five people in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian press agency Wafa reported, while the Israeli military said it struck "five terrorists" on their way to carry out an attack.

According to Wafa, an Israeli military drone targeted a vehicle "with two missiles" which caught fire, killing five men.

The director of the Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem said in a statement that "five martyrs" had arrived at the facility after "an Israeli drone strike on a Palestinian vehicle close to the village of Zeita in Tulkarem".

Israel's military said its air force "struck five terrorists in a vehicle... who were on their way way to carry out" an attack.

0922 GMT — Gaza death toll surpasses 39,500 as Israel kills 31 in 24 hours

The Israeli army killed 31 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll to 39,550 since last October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 91,280 other people have been injured in the Israeli attacks so far.

“Israeli forces killed 31 people and injured 62 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

0830 GMT — 7 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on southern, central Gaza

At least seven Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in two Israeli air strikes targeting the southern and central Gaza.

“Five citizens, including a child, were martyred in an Israeli air strike targeting a home in southern Khan Younis,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Hassaneh family in the Miraj area between the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, killing five family members, including a child and three women, it added.

Separately, civil defence crews said that in central Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and three others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Al-Dayah family in the Bureij refugee camp.

0057 GMT — Israel, US preparing for 'unpredictable' Iranian retaliation

Israel and the US are preparing for an "unpredictable Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel as soon as this weekend," the Wall Street Journal has reported.

"There is no point. Israel crossed all the red lines. Our response will be swift and heavy," the Journal quoted an Iranian diplomat.

The diplomat, who his government briefed, said attempts by various countries to convince Tehran not to escalate had been and would be "fruitless" given Israel's recent attacks, according to the newspaper.

It came after the Pentagon announced that the US would deploy additional military assets to the Middle East to support its ally Israel.

0225 GMT — Egypt, Saudi foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry that Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, have discussed the "dangerous" regional escalation following assassinations by Israel.

They discussed "the alarming regional tensions resulting from Israel's extremist policies and the pattern of assassinations," it said in a statement in reference to the assassination Wednesday of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Abdelatty emphasised the urgency of "halting the ongoing escalation and underscored the responsibility of major international powers, particularly the US, in curbing the escalation."

0109 GMT — Hamas leader reiterates group would not recognise Israel

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has reiterated that the movement will not recognise Israel, asserting that the assassination of the head of the group's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, "only strengthens our people."

He made the remarks during the funeral ceremony for Haniyeh's bodyguard, Wasim Abu Shaban, at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar.

"We will not compromise on principles and will not recognise Israel. Our people will maintain our national unity, continuing the path of jihad, resistance, and reclaiming our rights," said Meshaal.

"Our enemies (Israel) do not learn the lesson; they have been killing our leaders for a hundred years, so what has happened?" he asked rhetorically. "Every time a leader rises, another comes; this only makes our people stronger."

2142 GMT — US deploys cruisers, destroyers, missile defences to Middle East

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered navy cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East region, the Pentagon has said, after Israeli assassinations in Iran and Lebanon heightened regional tensions.

US is also deploying additional fighter jet squadron and land-based missile defences to the region, Pentagon added.

The expected changes come as the United States is bracing for Iran and its allies to make good on their pledge to respond to the assassinations of Hamas peace negotiator Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah figure in Beirut as Israel's genocidal war on Gaza rages.

"(Austin) informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defence of Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters ahead of the announcement.

"(Austin) committed to minister Gallant and the President (Joe Biden) committed to (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that we will be bolstering our force protection in the region," she added.

2036 GMT — Israel kills 5 Palestinians, including 3 children, in Gaza

Israel has killed five Palestinians, including three children, after air striking a home in Gaza City, Palestinian Civil Defense said.

In a statement, it said, "Our teams removed five martyrs, including three children, and a number of injured after an Israeli warplane targeted a home for the Abu Hasira family in Al-Sabra neighbourhood" in Gaza City.

2000 GMT — Hamas doubts Netanyahu's intentions after Israel announces delegation to Egypt

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has doubted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intentions after he said he would send a delegation to negotiate a ceasefire deal.

"Netanyahu does not want to stop the war and is using these empty statements to cover up his crimes and evade their consequences," Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Abu Zhuri was commenting on an earlier statement from Netanyahu's office that said: "The negotiating team for a hostage deal will depart for Cairo on Saturday night or on Sunday."

For our live updates from Friday, August 2, 2024, click here.