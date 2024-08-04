WORLD
3 MIN READ
Muslims face prayer restrictions under Israeli occupation — Al Mosque Imam
Preacher of Al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Sabri, was detained and prohibited from entering the mosque by Israel, after leading a funeral prayer for the assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.
Muslims face prayer restrictions under Israeli occupation — Al Mosque Imam
Detention of Sheikh Sabri from Al-Aqsa Mosque reveal the challenges faced by Muslims in practicing their faith freely amidst ongoing occupation. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2024

Al Aqsa Mosque Imam or prayer leader Sheikh Ekrima Sabri has said that Muslims are unable to freely offer prayers under Israeli occupation.

Sabri was released by Israeli authorities on Friday after being detained for several hours and ordered to be deported from the mosque.

Earlier on Friday, he was arrested by the Israeli police for mourning and eulogizing slain Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“Muslims are unable to freely offer prayers under the Israeli occupation, and people are subjected to arbitrary pressures regarding the expression of their opinions,” Sheikh Sabri told Anadolu on Saturday.

Sheikh Sabri said he informed Israeli authorities that he has not broken the law and that the slogans raised by the Muslim faithful were simply expressions of their religious sentiment.

He revealed that the Israeli police have decided to prohibit him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, with the possibility of extending the ban for up to six months.

RelatedIsrael arrests Al Aqsa Mosque Imam for mourning Ismail Haniyeh

Mourning Haniyeh

Earlier, his lawyer Khaled Zabarka told Anadolu on Friday that the Israeli authorities released Sheikh Ekrima and ordered his deportation from the mosque until Aug. 8, with a possibility to extend his deportation for six months.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in Tehran, Iran’s capital by Israel.

Following the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sabri led a funeral prayer in absentia for Haniyeh.

"The people of Jerusalem and the environs of Jerusalem from the pulpit of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque mourn the martyr Ismail Haniyeh," he said while giving a sermon.

The 85-year-old preacher had previously been detained by Israeli forces and was barred from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for months.

Sabri is a staunch critic of the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. He had previously held the position of mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories from 1994 to 2006.

Related'If a leader leaves, another will come': Ismail Haniyeh's last words
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us