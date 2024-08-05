North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of a new tactical ballistic missile system to troops on Sunday, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also gave a speech at the ceremonial event in Pyongyang where 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers were unveiled, according to KCNA.

The launchers have been described by state media as a powerful up-to-date tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to KPA units.

Stockpiling nuclear weapons

KPA refers to the Korean People's Army, the country's military forces. North Korea said it test-fired its new tactical ballistic missile last month.

Pyongyang will have enhanced nuclear readiness in the near future to deter nuclear threats and protect itself to respond to any challenges, the leader was quoted as saying in the speech to troops and military scientists.

Kim reaffirmed his stance that stockpiling and improving the country's nuclear weapons was the best way to counter what he said were nuclear threats and pressure from the United States.

The leader of the reclusive state also said peace was guaranteed by the "absolute and matchless self-defence capability," according to KCNA.