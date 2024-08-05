WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several countries issue UK travel advisory amid far-right violence
Malaysia was the first nation to issue a travel warning on the UK, as far-right mobs target asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.
A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fuelled far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

Malaysia, Australia and Nigeria have issued travel advisory to their citizens amid riots in the UK.

“Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities, ” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Sunday.

Malaysia is the first nation to issue a travel warning on the UK, since the latter saw the worst wave of riots in 13 years, with far-right demonstrators targeting asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.

In Canberra, the government urged Australian citizens to avoid areas where protests are occurring "due to the potential for disruption and violence."

"Monitor the media for information and updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities," the Foreign Minister said in a n advisory to Australian nationals.

Kuala Lumpur said it was “closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas" of the UK.

Later on Monday, Nigeria also issued a travel warning to citizens planning to visit Britain to be extra vigilant and take measures, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"Avoid political processions and protest, rallies or marches. Avoid crowded areas large gatherings and be vigilant and self-aware all times," the advisory warned.

Far-right violence

A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fuelled far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29.

False reports spread by extremist far-right social media accounts claimed the suspect was a Muslim and a migrant, which were echoed in the mob’s Islamophobic vitriolic chants.

Police have so far said the suspect is a 17-year-old man who was born in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, and lived in a village near Southport.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to register their presence with the Southeast Asian nation’s diplomatic mission in London.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
