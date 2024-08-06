WORLD
More countries issue travel advisories as UK far-right riots continue
United Arab Emirates, Kenya, and India have joined Nigeria, Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia in issuing advisory warnings to their nationals amid far-right riots across the UK.
About 400 people have been arrested so far. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya, and India have issued warnings and advisory to their nationals about far-right riots across the UK.

Kenya High Commission in London said on Tuesday it is closely monitoring "social unrest" developing in several cities in the country.

"The High Commission wishes to encourage Kenyans living in the United Kingdom and Northern Island to remain vigilant of their movement and follow guidance provided by the local authorities," it noted.

The High Commission strongly encouraged Kenyans in the UK to register with its website.

India also issued an advisory for nationals travelling to the UK amid riots and protests, asking them to stay vigilant and exercise due caution following violent anti-immigration protests and rioting.

"It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," it said in a statement by the High Commission of India in London.

The UAE also issued a similar warning that urged nationals to exercise caution following the security issues.

Previously, Nigeria, Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia issued warnings against UK travel amid riots.

RelatedSeveral countries issue UK travel advisory amid far-right violence

'Violence and thuggery'

The British government has increased its prison capacity to help tackle violent, week-long anti-immigrant riots.

Riots across several towns and cities have erupted following the murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, a seaside town in northern England after false messaging on social media wrongly identified the suspected killer as a Muslim migrant.

The Justice Department, which is being forced to release some prisoners early as it battles a jail overcrowding crisis, said nearly 600 prison places had been secured to accommodate those engaged in violence.

About 400 people have been arrested so far.

"My message to anyone who chooses to take part in this violence and thuggery is simple: the police, courts and prisons stand ready and you will face the consequences of your appalling acts," Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
