Israel informed the US administration that it was behind the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran, a media report has said.

"While Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh's killing, it informed US officials immediately afterward that it was responsible," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, quoting three people familiar with the White House's thinking, but without mentioning their names.

"White House officials responded with surprise and outrage to Haniyeh's July 31 assassination, which they saw as a setback to their months-long quest to secure a ceasefire in Gaza," the newspaper said.

The revelation comes as Israel has continued to public deny acknowledging assassinating the top Hamas leader.

The Washington Post report added that "behind the scenes" there is growing friction between the US administration and Israel, as the latter continues to take unilateral steps in the conflict that has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since the October 7 Hamas incursion.

"US officials are also outraged over Israel failing to inform them before launching other operations to assassinate Hezbollah or Iranian commanders," the WaPo said.

Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, but Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied responsibility.

Hours earlier, Israel assassinated senior military commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike in Beirut.