WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel 'admitted' assassinating Haniyeh to US officials: Washington Post
Tel Aviv has publicly denied acknowledging that it killed the top Hamas leader.
Israel 'admitted' assassinating Haniyeh to US officials: Washington Post
There is a growing friction "behind the scenes" between the US administration and Israel, the Washington Post says. / Photo: AP
August 7, 2024

Israel informed the US administration that it was behind the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran, a media report has said.

"While Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh's killing, it informed US officials immediately afterward that it was responsible," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, quoting three people familiar with the White House's thinking, but without mentioning their names.

"White House officials responded with surprise and outrage to Haniyeh's July 31 assassination, which they saw as a setback to their months-long quest to secure a ceasefire in Gaza," the newspaper said.

The revelation comes as Israel has continued to public deny acknowledging assassinating the top Hamas leader.

RelatedHow Israel has killed peace hopes in Palestine over the years

The Washington Post report added that "behind the scenes" there is growing friction between the US administration and Israel, as the latter continues to take unilateral steps in the conflict that has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since the October 7 Hamas incursion.

"US officials are also outraged over Israel failing to inform them before launching other operations to assassinate Hezbollah or Iranian commanders," the WaPo said.

Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, but Tel Aviv has not yet confirmed or denied responsibility.

Hours earlier, Israel assassinated senior military commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike in Beirut.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us