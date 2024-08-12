Monday, August 12, 2024

1814 GMT –– At least 22 people have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources.

An Israeli raid targeted a group of civilians in the Zaitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing five people, while two more people lost their lives in an Israeli strike on a house west of Gaza City, witnesses said.

Medical sources at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital confirmed that the bodies of seven people had been transferred to the hospital after the Israeli attacks.

Two more Palestinians, including a child, were killed and seven others injured, including four children, when Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the medical sources said.

An Israeli drone also struck a house east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, leaving six people dead and several others injured, the same sources said.

Three more people were killed after an Israeli strike on a civilian car near the European Hospital in Khan Younis, another medical source said.

A mother and her child were also killed in an Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis, while another civilian was killed in Israeli shelling east of the city, the same source said.

A young man also died of injuries sustained from Israeli army fire near the Nitsarim crossing in central Gaza, the source said.

1859 GMT ––Biden, European allies discuss Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden spoke to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House said.

In a joint statement released by the White House, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.

Monday's joint statement stressed "there is no further time to lose". It also expressed support for Israel against any Iranian threat while urging distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.

1854 GMT — Iran president says Tehran has 'right to respond' to attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country has "the right to respond" to any aggression, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged de-escalation amid soaring tensions with Israel.

"While emphasising diplomatic solutions to issues, Iran will never give in to pressure, to sanctions and to bullying and considers it has the right to respond to aggressors in accordance with international norms," Pezeshkian said according to a statement published by official news agency IRNA following a phone call with Scholz.

1843 GMT –– Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'incidents'

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said its fighters had shot and killed an Israeli hostage and wounded two others, both women, "in two separate incidents" in Gaza.

"In two separate incidents, two (Hamas) soldiers assigned to guard enemy prisoners fired at a Zionist prisoner, killing him immediately, and also injured two female prisoners critically," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Qassam Brigades, said in a statement posted on Telegram, without identifying the hostages.

1824 GMT –– US punts on reports of US-made weapons used in Israeli attack on school

The US declined to comment on reports that US-made weapons were used in Israel's attack on a school in Gaza that killed at least 100 forcefully displaced people.

"I wouldn't speculate on that. I would let the IDF (Israeli army) speak to any operations that they may or may not have undertaken," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Asked if there is an ongoing effort in the State Department to assess the use of US-made weapons in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, Patel responded: "Of course there is."

But he declined to give details on the "ongoing deliberative process".

"Israel is a country in which we have a robust security partnership," Patel said, "I'm not going to speak to ongoing and deliberative processes but as we do with any country in which we have a security relationship there are tools at our disposal to ensure that the use of security systems are consistent with international humanitarian law."

CNN has confirmed that at least one US-provided GBU-39 small-diameter bomb was used in the attack.

1814 GMT –– Palestinian president arrives in Russia's capital Moscow on official visit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on an official visit.

Russian media outlets have published videos showing Abbas' arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where he was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also the country's special envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

Abbas is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, during which they are expected to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East "in light of the current aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip", according to a Kremlin statement.

Initially planned for November 15, 2023, the visit was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side due to the situation in Gaza.

1811 GMT –– White House says Iranian reprisal for Haniyeh's killing may happen this week

The US has determined that Iran and its regional proxies may attack Israel as soon as this week, the White House said, following the assassination of the political leader of Hamas in Tehran last month.

Speculation has repeatedly mounted that Iran's reprisal could happen soon, and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the US shares "the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here, could be this week".

He maintained, however, that "it is difficult to ascertain at this particular time" what the reprisal could include, but said it may include "a significant set of attacks."

1728 GMT –– Fires erupt in Lebanese town after Israel strikes with white phosphorus bombs

A fire erupted in the town of Kounine in southern Lebanon after an Israeli air strike using white phosphorus bombs, according to the Lebanese media.

The state-run National News Agency said the Israeli army deliberately struck the town with white phosphorus bombs.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the accusation.

1715 GMT –– Israeli policies 'biggest threat' to regional security: Jordan

Israeli government policies pose the "biggest threat" to regional security, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

"No amount of disinformation by radical Israeli officials spreading lies, including about Jordan, will change the fact that Israel’s continued aggression on Gaza, its violation of international law and the rights of the Palestinian people are the biggest threat to regional security," Safadi said in a statement on X.

"Facts speak way louder than lies."

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz renewed his call for building a wall along the border with Jordan to prevent what he called smuggling through the border.

1653 GMT –– US says it expects Gaza peace talks to continue, ceasefire possible

The US expects Gaza peace talks to move forward as planned, the State Department said, adding it believes a ceasefire deal remains possible even after Hamas cast doubt on whether it would participate in a Thursday meeting called by mediators.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said the US fully expects talks to continue and it would continue to work with the parties involved, adding that agreement was still possible.

"We fully expect talks to move forward, as they should. All negotiators should return to the table and bring this deal to conclusion," Patel said.

1633 GMT ––UN chief condemns Israel killing Palestinians at school shelter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel's weekend air strike on a school shelter in Gaza City that killed at least 100 forcefully displaced people.

"The Secretary-General condemns the continued loss of life in Gaza, including women and children, as we witness yet another devastating strike by Israel on the Al-Tab'een school in Gaza City, sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinian families with scores of fatalities amidst continued horror displacement and suffering in Gaza," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told a news conference.

Saying that Guterres is "dismayed to see that the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 remain unimplemented", the UN chief welcomed "the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt and Qatar leaders, and urges both sides to rejoin negotiations and conclude the ceasefire and hostages release deal".

Guterres reiterated his "urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages".

"He also again underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza. The Secretary-General underlines that international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions and attack must be upheld at all times," Haq added.

1549 GMT –– Baby rescued from under rubble in Gaza after Israeli air strike

Civil defence teams have recovered a Palestinian baby from under the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The strike flattened the house Sunday evening, with several people left trapped under the debris, according to an Anadolu news agency reporter.

Hours after the attack, civil defence teams managed to pull out a baby from under the rubble to the cheers of the gathering residents.

1433 GMT –– Israeli army slams public broadcaster for showing faces of soldiers detained in Sde Teiman sexual assault

The Arabic-language channel of Israeli public broadcaster KAN came under fire from the military for showing the faces of soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel.

In a statement, the army considered the publication of the soldiers' faces a "blatant violation of the military court's gag order".

The army said it issued an order to the channel to remove the footage.

Last month, ten Israeli soldiers were detained for sexually assaulting a detainee from Gaza at the notorious detention facility, but five of them were later released.

1430 GMT –– Turkish foreign minister calls on Israel to avoid 'provocative actions' that could escalate conflict

Speaking to his US counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Israel to avoid "provocative actions" that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken's request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza ceasefire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on X.

1347 GMT –– EU's Borrell under Israeli fire over call for sanctions for 'incitement to war crimes'

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich launched a fierce attack on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell over his call for imposing sanctions on Israeli government ministers for "incitement to war crimes".

Last week, Smotrich said that the death of two million Palestinians in Gaza from hunger might be "justified and moral" to secure the release of Israelis held by Hamas.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for halting the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel shipments into Gaza, which has been suffering under a years-long Israeli blockade.

In response, Borrell called for imposing EU sanctions against the two ministers for "incitement to war crimes".

Smotrich claimed that the top European diplomat's call for imposing sanctions as a "dangerous indication that he sides with terror".

"Instead, in order to appease Hamas supporters in Europe, Borrell has decided he's even willing to sacrifice the people of Gaza just so he can attack Israel while it fights the war of the entire western civilization," Smotrich said.

"There will be a time in which Europe will be ashamed of Borrell and the double standard that he and many of his friends have applied to Israel."

1307 GMT –– Türkiye's involvement in Gaza genocide case 'will bring new perspective', says South Africa

South Africa welcomed Türkiye's involvement in Gaza genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it "will bring new perspective".

Ronald Lamola, South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister, said: "Türkiye's intervention will enable the top court to see it from a new perspective."

Türkiye's joining in South Africa's case against Israel "shows how solid the case is", Lamola told reporters in the capital Pretoria.

1258 GMT –– Israeli Air Force suspends travel abroad for its personnel amid tensions with Iran

The Israeli Air Force suspended travel abroad for its personnel amid heightened tensions with Iran following last month’s assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The army said the decision was taken by Air Force Commander Tomer Bar following a new assessment of the situation.

The decision applies to career offices and non-commissioned officers, not conscripts, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

1239 GMT –– Vatican expresses 'deep concern' about potential Mideast conflict escalation

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed deep concern about rising tensions in the Middle East in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasising the importance of negotiations to resolve the conflict.

During a phone call, the two discussed issues of common interest, while Parolin congratulated Pezeshkian on his new term in the office, Vatican News reported.

Cardinal Parolin also voiced the Vatican's deep concern over the risk of widening the war to other Middle Eastern regions and hoped that dialogue, negotiation, and peace would prevail.

1206 GMT –– Israeli air strike injures three in southern Lebanon

At least three people were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said as tension continues to escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.

A ministry statement said the overnight strike targeted the town of Kfar Kila.

Other Israeli air strikes were also reported in the towns of Chihine and Borj El Mlouk, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Four tank shells also hit Ayta al Shaab in southern Lebanon, the broadcaster said. No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

1156 GMT –– Belgian official slams Israeli government over call to cut aid to Palestinian civilians

Belgium's development co-operation minister slammed Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his statement about Palestinian civilians, and described what he suggested as a "war crime".

"Denying humanitarian aid to civilians - children (!) - is a war crime," Caroline Gennez wrote on X.

She also lashed out at the Israeli government for undermining the chances for a "peaceful solution" and "threatening" both the Palestinian and the Israeli populations' safety.

1151 GMT –– Israel ramps up strikes in Khan Younis as death toll mounts

Israeli forces have pressed on with strikes near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis amid an international push for a deal to stop the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian medics said Israeli military strikes on several areas of Khan Younis killed at least 16 people and wounded several others.

Meanwhile more families and displaced persons streamed out of areas threatened by new evacuation orders telling people to clear the area.

1102 GMT –– Israeli army closes areas near Gaza border amid planned settler march

The Israeli army closed several areas adjacent to Gaza and prohibited entry without prior permission.

A military statement said the move was taken following an assessment of the security situation, without providing further details.

The military order restricts access to certain areas near the Palestinian enclave, without specifying a date for ending the closure.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the decision aims to prevent far-right Israelis from entering areas in southern Israel near the Gaza border. These groups have called for a march towards the Netzarim crossing in central Gaza on Tuesday to declare the establishment of a settlement in the area.

Jewish settlers are generally barred from entering any part of Gaza.

1015 GMT — US, British forces carry out joint air strike in Yemen's western Hudaida province

US and British forces carried out a joint air strike in Yemen's western Hudaida province on Monday, the Houthi group said.

The joint air strike targeted Kamaran Island, Houthi-run Al Masirah television reported, without providing further details about casualties or damage.

The US and UK have not issued any statement regarding the air strike reported by the Houthi media outlet.

Kamaran is the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea, and it is administratively part of Hudaida, a major Yemeni province with three important ports and a long coastline.

0945 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israel's brutal war rises to 39,897

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that at least 39,897 people have been killed in the Israeli brutal war, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 107 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,152 people as having been wounded across Gaza since the war began when on October 7.

0940 GMT — At least 18 killed in Israeli forces’ heavy bombardment in Gaza

Israeli forces killed at least 18 Palestinians overnight in heavy bombardments on the eastern regions of the central and southern Gaza.

The Israeli attacks continued into Monday morning, as well as targeting residential areas in eastern Khan Younis and western Rafah.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 16 bodies have been transferred from various areas of southern Gaza to the Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Younis since Sunday night.

Those Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strikes on Khan Younis and Rafah, with rescue teams recovering several bodies from the rubbles following heavy bombardment.

0855 GMT — Israeli premier instructs ministers to refrain from security-related statements amid escalating tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his government ministers to refrain from making public statements related to security issues.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, KAN, Netanyahu “warned his ministers against discussing security matters in the coming days, emphasising the “critical nature” of the situation.

The broadcaster said that Israel is preparing for a broader Iranian attack, potentially more extensive than the drone assault in April, which saw Israel targeted by dozens of missiles and drones.

0845 GMT — Israel says rockets fired from Lebanon, igniting fires in Western Galilee

Tel Aviv reported the launch of dozens of rockets from Lebanon targeting the Western Galilee region in northern Israel, resulting in fires that are currently being tackled by firefighting teams, according to Israeli media.

The country's official broadcaster, KAN, said that "more than thirty rocket-propelled grenades were fired at Western Galilee overnight from Lebanon."

Channel 12, a private Israeli news outlet, stated that four firefighting teams are actively working to extinguish the fires that broke out in Western Galilee as a result of the rocket fire from Lebanon.

0742 GMT — Israeli army conducts raids across West Bank, arrests more Palestinians

The Israeli army launched a series of raids across various cities and towns in the occupied West Bank early Monday morning, arresting more Palestinians.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that the Israeli military raided the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank, where they stormed several homes in the eastern part of t he city.

The raids sparked armed clashes with Palestinian residents. Witnesses also described hearing explosions intermittently throughout the raid.

0700 GMT — France, Germany, UK call for Gaza truce talks with 'no delay'

France, Germany, and the UK said they welcome efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the US “towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

A joint statement signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they endorsed a joint statement of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden “calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations.”

“We agree that there can be no further delay,” it said, adding that they “have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability.”

It further said: “The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.

0400 GMT — Hamas demands Biden Gaza truce plan as Israel hits 'safe zone'

Hamas has urged Gaza mediators to implement a truce plan presented by US President Joe Biden instead of holding more talks, as thousands of Palestinians flee a new Israeli military offensive.

Hamas said it wanted the implementation of a truce plan laid out by Biden on May 31 and later endorsed by the UN Security Council, "rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals".

Hamas "demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden's vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the (Israeli) occupation to comply", it said.

Unveiling the plan, Biden had called it a three-phase "roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages", and said it was an Israeli proposal. Mediation efforts since then have failed to produce an agreement.

0506 GMT — Israel widens evacuation orders in southern Gaza

The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza following previous mass evacuations as its troops return to heavily destroyed areas where they previously battled Palestinian fighters. The vast majority of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people have been displaced, often multiple times, in the besieged territory 40 kilometres long by about 11 kilometres wide.

The latest evacuation orders apply to areas of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, including part of an Israeli-declared "humanitarian zone" from which the military said rockets had been fired.

The new order came in leaflets dropped from the sky. As smoke rose on the horizon, hundreds of families carrying belongings in their arms left homes and shelters, seeking elusive refuge. One child carried a stuffed Hello Kitty doll as others walked through rubble-filled streets.

0104 GMT — US sends F-35s, submarine to Middle East amid Israeli conflict

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East, the Pentagon has said.

In a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin reiterated the US’s commitment to take "every possible" step to defend Israel, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group," it added.

Additionally, Austin ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.

The defence chiefs also discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza and the importance of mitigating civilian killings, progress towards securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza, and US efforts to deter "aggression" by Iran, Lebanon based Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned groups across the region, the Pentagon added.

