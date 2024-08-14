WORLD
Israel pressures ICC to delay arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
While Israel has condemned and rejected the prosecutor's request, it remains unclear how Tel Aviv will respond if arrest warrants are issued.
ICC Prosecutor Karim has sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
August 14, 2024

Israel is pushing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to delay the issuance of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Official sources said Tel Aviv is putting diplomatic pressure on The Hague-based court to delay its possible arrest warrants against the two.

"It is hard to predict, however, how these measures will influence the judges' decision," Haaretz newspaper said on Wednesday.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

While Israel has condemned and rejected the prosecutor's request, it remains unclear how Tel Aviv will respond if arrest warrants are issued.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials are now busy assessing whether the ICC has the jurisdiction to rule on issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Khan's request for arrest warrants is now being considered by a panel of ICC judges, who will need to rule on the matter.

RelatedReport reveals how Israel army uses Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

Before the ruling, the judges will review legal opinions submitted by several countries and international organisations regarding the requested warrants.

"Israeli officials do not know, however, how long this review process will take," Haaretz said.

Israel is not a member of the ICC, whereas Palestine was accepted as a member in 2015.

The ICC, established in 2002 , is an independent international body not affiliated with the United Nations or any other international institution, and its decisions are binding.

Despite Israel's rejection of the ICC's jurisdiction, the court's authority extends to the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, allowing it to prosecute Israeli officials accused of committing crimes in these areas.

In a May 21 interview with CNN, ICC Prosecutor Khan revealed that he had received threats while investigating Israeli officials.

Current and former Israeli officials have rejected Khan's actions, citing their non-recognition of the court's jurisdiction. They have accused the ICC of anti-Semitism and called on Tel Aviv's allies to defund and dismantle the court.

SOURCE:AA
