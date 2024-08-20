BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
TSMC begins construction on first European plant
Taiwanese semiconductor behemoth TSMC is investing some $3.9 billion in the Dresden project.
TSMC begins construction on first European plant
Minister-President of the Saxony state Michael Kretschmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, CC Wei, Chairman and CEO of TSMC and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at TSMC's first European plant in Dresden, Germany, August 20, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC broke ground on its first European factory in the eastern German city of Dresden as the EU looks to shift key supply chains onto the continent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the ceremony on Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction work along with TSMC's top brass, with von der Leyen hailing it as "an endorsement for Europe as a global innovation powerhouse".

Semiconductors have become indispensable in an array of industries, from electronics to wind turbines and even missiles.

TSMC is investing some 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in the Dresden project and will own 70 percent of the capital, with Dutch chipmaker NXP, Germany's Infineon and Bosch owning 10 percent each.

Taiwan is home to a powerhouse semiconductor industry –– largely thanks to TSMC's dominance.

But the supply chain is highly vulnerable to shocks and what von der Leyen referred to as "growing geopolitical tensions".

RelatedTaiwan chip giant TSMC to build second Japan plant

A major concern that has emerged in recent years is over Taiwan's neighbour, China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has ramped up rhetoric about "unification".

As a result, TSMC has come under pressure to widen its operations by opening factories in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, western countries have been redoubling efforts to bring semiconductor production closer to home.

The Dresden facility will be specialised in the production of semiconductors for Germany's flagship automotive industry, currently in the throes of transitioning to electric vehicle production.

Related‘Chip Wars’: US, China and the battle for semiconductor supremacy
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us