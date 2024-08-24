WORLD
'Unimaginable cruelty': UK medics call on PM to stop aiding Gaza genocide
British medics say the Gaza death toll could be much more than what is being reported and the true figure could be around 186,000.
Every day that the United Kingdom continues supplying weapons and munitions to Israel is another day that the Palestinian men, women and children of Gaza are killed, / Photo: AP
August 24, 2024

UK medics who served in Gaza have written to Prime Minister Starmer describing their eyewitness account of Israel's brutality and urging him to stop arms sales to Israel, and end ‘unimaginable cruelty’ unfolding in Gaza.

“It is impossible to know the true death toll in Gaza,” the letter said.

The medics explained that the media numbers of more than 40000 Palestinians killed refer only to the number of identified bodies and in reality could be much more. While quoting the renowned medical journal Lancet, the medics say the true figure could be around 186,000.

While commenting on the state of Hospitals in Gaza the medics say " Virtually every child under the age of five whom we encountered, both inside and outside of the hospital, had both a cough and watery diarrhoea. Jaundice and hepatitis A infection were widespread in the hospitals in which we worked, while the surgical complication rate was near 100 percent."

“Pregnant women gave birth in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, as there is simply nowhere left which is not unsanitary and overcrowded. These women face serious risks of complications, ill health, and death.

"Those of us who worked with pregnant women regularly saw stillbirths and maternal deaths that would be easily preventable in any functioning healthcare system. The rate of infection in C-section incisions was astonishing.”

UK's involvement

The doctors found it "difficult" to witness the scale of brutality and mayhem in Gaza, but "the knowledge that many of the injuries we treated may have resulted from the use of weapons systems and components supplied by Britain" only made matters worse.

“If you had seen, heard, and experienced the things we have, there would be no question of placing an arms embargo on Israel.” the doctors said addressing the Prime Minister.

In addition to stopping Britain's military involvement in the attacks on Gaza, they urged for borders into Gaza to be opened "to unfettered aid delivery".

“Every day that the United Kingdom continues supplying weapons and munitions to Israel is another day that the Palestinian men, women and children of Gaza are killed and maimed by weapons, including those manufactured in the UK,”

SOURCE:TRT World
