Only 11 percent of Gaza spared from Israeli evacuation orders: UN
UNOCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke says the number of massive evacuation orders in Gaza by the occupying forces have risen to 16 in August, affecting not only Palestinians but also those trying to bring them humanitarian relief.
An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of Gaza in ruins. / Photo: AA
August 27, 2024

Only 11 percent of Gaza is not under evacuation orders, a UN official said.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, said at a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that since Friday, Israeli forces issued three new evacuation orders "for over 19 neighbourhoods in northern Gaza and in Deir al Balah with more than 8,000 people staying in these areas, many sheltering in displacement sites."

The number of massive evacuation orders in August alone rose to 16, Laerke said, adding that it affected UN and humanitarian staff, non-governmental organizations as well as service providers “along with their families."

"These relocations took place at very short notice and in dangerous conditions. Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are particularly worried about the order issued Sunday," he said.

Laerke also said that the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) border crossing was "technically open for entry, but it is too dangerous for aid organisations to actually go there and pick up whatever aid is being dropped off just across the border.”

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered the occupying forces to halt military attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

