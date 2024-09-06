As Kyrgyzstan celebrated 33 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 31, this landlocked nation of seven million is showing signs of progress. Marred by a history of political upheavals — three major revolutions in just over two decades — Kyrgyzstan has seen a shift since President Sadyr Japarov took office in 2020. The country is now focused on unity and reinvention.

Amid economic reforms and administrative shake-ups, the country’s revenue generation is on the rise, according to data obtained by TRT World from the Kyrgyz government. Sectors like agriculture and infrastructure are also gaining momentum. But it’s still not smooth sailing, as regional disputes and global tensions, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict, pose significant challenges.

To understand this transition, TRT World spoke to Deputy Prime Minister and former Ambassador to UK Edil Baisalov.

TRT WORLD: How do you view Kyrgyzstan’s journey since its independence, and what lessons have been learned from past economic strategies?

EDIL BAISALOV: Kyrgyzstan’s path since independence has been anything but smooth. In the first years of independence, we celebrated a break from the Soviet-era totalitarian regime with severe shortages of goods and economic collapse. But then we foolishly agreed to some other extreme ideologies. We transitioned from a communist system to extreme right ideologies, completely denying the role of the state. Which resulted in high poverty and inadequate public services. As a result – Kyrgyzstan has become one of the world's most dependent countries on foreign remittances.

Let's move to the year 2021. Under President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan has undergone significant changes. The 2021 constitutional reforms centralised power, aiming to stabilise governance. This shift has led to a more effective administration. Within two years we doubled state revenue. How? With clean hands - we set effective state administration, improved tax collection, and won over organised crime and customs mafia.

Recent economic indicators look good: the GDP grew by 8.7 percent, and agriculture has bounced back. Turns out we are not one of the poorest countries in the world. We are a beautiful, middle income country that is comfortable to live in.

This new optimism has united the nation around the president, who enjoys one of the highest public approval ratings globally.

How do you evaluate Kyrgyzstan’s handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict? Is the balancing act between maintaining relations with both nations sustainable in the long term?

EB: From day one, Kyrgyzstan has called for de-escalation, ceasefire, and peace talks, emphasising respect for the UN Charter. We’re caught in the crossfire because we have strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, with sizable communities from both nations living here. But our priority is domestic progress. Internationally, we'll maintain practical relationships with all partners, actively engage in the UN and regional bodies, and resist any external pressures. But we will not choose any side. We will not put anything over our own national development.

After 30 years of independence, do you believe Kyrgyzstan is genuinely free from Russian influence, or do you think that perception still lingers?

EB: We are not going to suddenly abandon Russia just because the cancel culture is popular. It’s neither possible nor in our national interest. Russia is undeniably one of our major trade partners. I must point out that we are already living under de facto sanctions, particularly in our banking sector. But we will persevere. Kyrgyzstan is not going to be drawn into geopolitical games, and we will not allow these challenges to distract us or derail our national development.

[NOTE: Several Kyrgyz banks have suspended transactions with the Russian banking sector due to US sanctions].

How does Kyrgyzstan benefit from the Organization of Turkic States, and do you see it as a viable economic bloc?

EB: We are very much excited about the recent reactivation of this organisation. We are part of many organisations and various unions but this is family. There is not a single issue between our partner countries. The OTS is shaping up to be more than just a high-level talk shop. It’s becoming a real force for cooperation among our member countries.

We benefit from this close-knit network because it allows for genuine collaboration on economic and cultural fronts. It’s evolving beyond a mere “presidential club” into a functional organisation with serious potential for regional growth. We are building up all the agenda.

With recent progress on border disputes with Tajikistan, do you believe the region is on track for lasting stability, or are there underlying issues that could lead to future conflicts?

EB: Tajikistan is our neighbour, and we are destined to live together in peace. We will define the border, but this doesn’t mean we will build the walls between our nations. Once we agree on the border, we can enhance trade and cultural exchanges. Many of us have relatives on both sides, such as Kyrgyz in Tajikistan and Tajiks in Kyrgyzstan.

Our national hero, Manas (principal hero of the Manas epos - TRT World), was married to a Tajik, showing our deep connection. Our President Mr. Zhaparov has emphasised building the shared prosperity in Central Asia - the whole region of shared prosperity with our neighbours.

With your recent calls for international intervention in Gaza, how does Kyrgyzstan approach humanitarian advocacy on the global stage?

EB: We’re sending aid and considering appointing an ambassador to Palestine. The current diplomatic efforts may feel frustratingly slow, but we’re not backing down. We continue to push for international action at the UN, though current diplomacy seems limited. The ongoing atrocities are deeply frustrating and tragic, especially as we witness them unfold live. We had hoped such warfare and attacks on civilians were a thing of the past, but sadly, that seems not to be the case.