Ukraine is undergoing a significant government reshuffle as the war reaches a pivotal stage, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming visit to the United States to unveil a new "victory plan" for his country.

"We need new energy," Zelenskyy said this week, when asked about the reshuffle, noting that the changes were aimed at strengthening Ukraine in "various areas."

Among the most significant resignations was that of Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most prominent figures on the international stage.

Related Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns from office

Kuleba had been instrumental in securing Western support for the nation's defence, having forged strong relationships with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as European leaders.

In recent months, Kuleba had been trying to persuade the West to allow Kyiv to target military sites deep within Russia, dismissing Western fears of escalation as an "excuse not to do anything."

Despite some resistance from key allies, Kuleba was widely respected for his communication skills.

Zelenskyy tightens grip

But his removal appears to be part of a broader effort by Zelenskyy to assert a tighter grip on foreign policy, according to Eugene Chausovsky, senior director at the New Lines Institute, a US-based thinktank.

"Zelenskyy's reshuffle had been anticipated for several months and aligns with his strategy of periodically rotating key ministers throughout the war, as he consolidates his own power," Chausovsky told TRT World.

Chausovsky also pointed out that while major shifts in Ukraine's policies toward the West or its ongoing conflict with Russia are unlikely, "the timing is significant, as it coincides with fierce fighting on the battlefield and the early stirrings of diplomatic movement with Russia."

"They had loyal people around them,” the Economist quoted Yaroslav Zhelezhnyk, an opposition MP as saying. “But they now have even more loyal ones."

A source within the president's party told Reuters that Zelenskyy's team had grown frustrated with the soft-spoken foreign minister and was dissatisfied with the way the foreign ministry was run.

Kuleba's replacement by Andriy Sybiga, a close aide from the presidential office, seems to confirm reports that Zelenskyy's circle is seeking to assert greater control over Ukraine's diplomatic efforts.