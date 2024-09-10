As the spotlight shines on the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, the American political arena is brimming with anticipation.

With the Democratic and Republican candidates primed for their explosive first face-to-face debate, new polls reveal a razor-thin election. The stage appears all set, and the tension is palpable with anticipation crackling with intensity.

The debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday [9 pm EST] isn't just a policy showdown — it's a dramatic clash of contrasting styles and strategic brilliance.

"It's like watching a chess player go up against a tornado," Jake Montgomery, a California-based political strategist, told TRT World.

"Harris will come equipped with a wealth of legal acumen, but Trump will likely unleash a rapid-fire barrage of attacks designed to overwhelm and disorient."

Trump's debate style, often described as "verbal carpet bombing," involves a relentless series of interruptions intended to throw his opponents off balance.

"Trump is adept at shifting the narrative mid-sentence, and that is a brilliant skill,” Lawrence Ford, a PR executive with a keen understanding of Trump's methods, revealed to TRT World.

"Harris's challenge will be to bring the discussion back to substantive issues without getting ensnared in Trump's rhetoric."

Yet, Harris is not without her own formidable assets.

Known for her tenure as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, she is expected to leverage her courtroom skills to press Trump on critical issues such as his handling of the January 6 Capitol riot and his ongoing legal entanglements.

"Harris must strike a delicate balance in this debate," cautions Ford.

"While she needs to counter Trump, she must also avoid getting bogged down in minutiae. This debate is as much about presenting her own vision for the presidency as it is about addressing Trump's provocations."

Related Polls show tight US presidential race between Trump and Harris

Shaping electoral landscape

Dr Sahar Khamis, a Professor of Communication at the University of Maryland, underscores the significance of this debate in shaping the election's outcome.

"Current polls show Harris and Trump in a neck-and-neck race, particularly in swing states where even a slight edge can be decisive. Harris must seize this opportunity to clearly articulate her agenda and priorities, which could make the difference come November."

Dr Khamis points out that Harris has an advantage in terms of perceived mental and cognitive sharpness.

"CBS polls indicate that Harris is seen as the more mentally agile candidate. She will need to project confidence and vigour to distinguish herself from Trump. Additionally, the public’s reaction to Trump’s personal attacks — 71% expressing dissatisfaction —suggests that Harris' composed demeanour could resonate well with voters.

"Trump is set to target the Biden-Harris administration's handling of key global crises, including the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the escalating situation in Gaza," she added.

On the foreign policy front, the debate will reveal significant contrasts between the candidates.

Dr Luigi Daniele, a senior lecturer at Nottingham Law School, told TRT World that the US election diverges from traditional European political divides.

"Historically, centre-left candidates in Europe tend to adopt a more pacifist stance on foreign policy, while centre-right candidates lean towards aggression. However, Harris' recent statements suggest a commitment to maintaining the US as a dominant military power, which may conflict with international law's strictures on the use of force.”

Daniele further observes that Trump's foreign policy, while assertive, has been marked by a paradoxical restraint.

"During his presidency, Trump exhibited a strong stance on Middle Eastern affairs but showed caution regarding Ukraine. His approach to international issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the war in Ukraine, is likely to be a key point in the debate."

As the debate looms, both teams are in overdrive. Trump's squad, featuring ex-Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, is honing his assertiveness. Harris’s crew is fine-tuning her resilience. Both sides are bracing for impact.

"This debate is set to be a dramatic clash of precision versus pandemonium," asserts Ford.

"It will not only shape the immediate electoral landscape of America but also influence the broader narrative of the presidential campaign."

Related Why Georgia and Pennsylvania hold keys to the White House

Making up their minds

Millions of ordinary Americans are likely to follow the debate. More than 51 million watched Biden and Trump debate in late June. If the debate viewership spikes on Tuesday, this could also signal the election's direction.

With just hours left before the debate kicks off, Peggy Elkins from Oregon stresses the importance of these face-offs. "You can see what each candidate's views are and maybe get to know them a little bit more if you don’t know who they are," she explains.

Meanwhile, Chris Elkins, also from Oregon, has already made up his mind but still finds the debate valuable told TRT World. "The debate will be interesting because I don’t know much about the Vice President at all," he admits. Chris is particularly keen to hear more about inflation, immigration, and healthcare, which he lists as his top three concerns.

"September 10 debate will resonate deeply with millions of US voters who are making up their minds in this election," Ford concluded.