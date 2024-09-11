WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has said he is considering allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia.
Russia warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden is considering allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2024

The Kremlin has said it would respond "appropriately" if the US lifts its restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia, after US President Joe Biden said he was "working that out".

Asked what the Kremlin's answer to the move would be, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It will be appropriate," adding that Russia's offensive on Ukraine was itself a "response" to the West's support for Kiev.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was "working that out now" when asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in the war.

Sources told Reuters last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine such weapons, but that Kiev would need to wait several months as the US works through technical issues ahead of any shipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for Western countries to supply longer-range missiles and to lift restrictions on using them to hit targets such as military airfields inside Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that he could deploy conventional missiles within striking distance of the United States and its European allies if they allowed Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia with long-range Western weapons.

RelatedUkraine may use long-range US missiles at Russia in self-defence: Pentagon
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us