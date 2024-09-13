With only about 50 days to go, the upcoming United States presidential election remains a tossup. The recent debate did little to change that, particularly for pro-Palestinian voters.

As the massacre in Gaza reaches its 11th month and protests against the US's role in funding Israel's atrocities continue nationwide, many voters tuned into the debate to find out who would pledge to make real changes to US war policy.

But the results were disappointing.

The debate, held in Pennsylvania between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, offered little hope for those seeking significant shifts in US policy towards Israel.

Additionally, there was little to no mention of Palestinian suffering over the past year. Instead, the biggest dispute was about who is a bigger supporter of Israel and its "right to defend itself."

At the end of the debate, one thing was certain: both candidates will continue to support Israel by any means necessary.

Kamala Harris faced criticism on social media for repeating the fake news about mass rape by Hamas on October 7 on national TV, while an estimated 67.1 million people watched her speech.

In further remarks, she dehumanised Palestinian men as she narrowed down the term "innocent" to only children and women.

Harris was also the only candidate to mention the idea of a two-state solution, though this was overshadowed by her overall support for Israel.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, reaffirmed his commitment to Israel and criticised Harris for not being a strong enough supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the debate concluded, one question came to mind: How do pro-Palestine voters evaluate who to vote for?

Here are some of the responses from US voters to TRT World.

Green Party surge?

After the debate, one of the largest Muslim political action communities, the Muslim American Public Affairs Council (PAC), endorsed the Green Party's candidate, Dr Jill Stein.

On behalf of the group, Khoudr Zaarour, said on September 12, "We have long sought meaningful engagement with all political parties, assessing candidates not by their words but by their actions. We ask one critical question: do they really listen to the Muslim community?"

And he answered, "Unfortunately, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have shown us that they do not."

Representative Zarrour also said, "We sought to address the atrocities in Palestine, as the majority of Americans, including many within the Democratic base, demand an end to the Israeli war on Gaza, a halt to the flow of American weapons used to commit unspeakable acts, and accountability for those who perpetuate those horrors."

However, Harris has not expressed any plans to change the administration's current pro-Israel stance "while turning a blind eye to the oppression of the Palestinian people," he added.

"In contrast, Dr Jill Stein represents leadership that our community has long sought. She has not only spoken for Palestinian rights but has traveled this nation to amplify our voices, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us, and to include us in her vision for a just and equitable future."

Kamala on decline

Speaking to TRT World, Soraya Burhani, a representative from Georgia Muslims and Allies for Peace (GMA4P), said she will not vote for Kamala Harris. "We want Harris to move further on Gaza - and we have created a campaign."

Georgia is a key swing state for both Harris and Trump in November's election.

"If she moves on it, then we will vote for her, but if she does not - we will NOT vote for her. She has a deadline by October 10," Burhani added.

Another US voter, Sarah S., one of many who spoke to TRT World asking to only use their first names to protect their identities, also said Harris must change her campaign's policy on Gaza to get her vote.

"I cannot vote for them, in good conscience," she said, adding, "It's not enough for the Harris campaign to change their position. The Biden administration must take action before the election."

Another American voter, James A. from Virginia, said he has been a "Lifetime Democrat." But this year, he will not vote for Democrats or Republicans. Instead, he will support third-party candidate Dr Jill Stein and the Green Party.

"They are definitely for immediate ceasefire, against our wars in Ukraine and Palestine and for the American workers, environment and PEACE," James wrote in a message to TRT World.

Meanwhile, Enes Cakir from Wisconsin told TRT World, "For me, everything kind of boils down to Israel."

Cakir, who has attended demonstrations to support the Palestinian people and wrote a book titled "Prophecy of the West," said, "I guess I'm a one-issue voter mainly because I believe that one issue encompasses many other issues."

He added, "If I were to analyse who would be worse for Israel, the answer is neither. Both Trump and Kamala will be equivalently supportive of Israel—they'll do whatever Israel says. In this upcoming election, I'm either not going to vote, or I'm going to vote for a third party."

Though Cakir leans right, he worries that Trump is also too pro-Israel. "It feels like Netanyahu is trying to elongate the conflict for as long as possible until Trump can get into office. Then there could be a revitalisation of the Republican Zionist movement."

Therefore, he thinks "a vote for the left may be better" because "you'll just see the self-combustion of the country due to immigration, decaying morality, culture, social norms, and values, which are already running rampant in America."

'No lesser evil'

Meanwhile, many Palestinian American protestors in front of the debate venue in Philadelphia told TRT World that they feel "helpless" because "there are no lesser evils" in this election.

Nada Abuasi said, "We're definitely feeling like there really isn't a viable option. Both candidates are very much complicit in the genocide, the displacement, and the occupation of the Palestinian people."

Abuasi said the election is a "distraction from what's really happening on the ground."

"It places the notion that power is in the hands of elected officials, but if anything, we hold the power," she added.

"The streets are ours, and we're here every day. The flow of money is because of the workers. Our collectivity is what's most important—whether Kamala or Trump wins, it's not going to change what happens in Gaza."

Besan Zidan, another Palestinian American, says she doesn't believe voting for "the lesser of two evils is the way forward."

For Zidan, it's not even about third parties but a systemic problem.

"No matter who becomes president, senators and local officials make more impactful decisions on funding and support for the Israeli occupation," she said.

According to CBS polls published in early June, 95 percent of registered US voters plan to vote in this election, with 49 percent supporting the Democratic Party, 50 percent supporting the Republican Party, and 1 percent supporting a third party.