1835 GMT — Israel has carried out intensive air strikes against several towns in southern Lebanon amid growing concerns about an escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv.

An Anadolu Agency reporter confirmed that more than 50 airstrikes occurred in towns in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that warplanes "conducted a series of strikes on Mahmoudiyeh area near Aaichiyeh village and Kasarat al-Aroosh in the Jezzine area."

"Israeli enemy aircraft launched ten missiles toward the Birket Jabbour area," it said.

1843 GMT — New phase of war with Hezbollah 'includes significant risks': Israeli minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the new phase of the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon includes significant risks.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper in Israel said Gallant made the comments during a meeting with senior military and security officials, including Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

"In the new phase of the war, there are significant opportunities but also significant risks," he said. "We have conducted a series of important discussions in recent days, and as a result, military operations along the northern border (with Lebanon) will continue."

1839 GMT — US urges de-escalation in Middle East

The United States urged all parties to “de-escalate” and stressed the need for a diplomatic resolution as Israel intensified its attacks on Lebanon.

"We don't want to see any party escalate this conflict. We think that the best way to solve the very real security challenge that Israel faces is through a diplomatic resolution that would allow thousands of Israeli citizens to return home and allow thousands of Lebanese citizens to return home," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

When asked if the US will back Israel if the situation in southern Lebanon escalates, Miller responded: "We are committed to the defence of Israel against terrorist organizations that includes Hamas, includes Hezbollah, includes other 'Iranian proxies.'"

"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict period," he added.

1758 GMT — Israeli army mutilates bodies of 3 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

The Israeli army desecrated the bodies of three Palestinians killed in a gunfight in Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that soldiers had thrown the bodies from the roof of a house surrounded by the military since morning, videos of which later circulated on social media platforms.

An army bulldozer subsequently lifted the bodies using its metal claw attachment, they said. They noted that before the desecration, the army conducted demolition around the besieged house.

1630 GMT — Two children, woman among 5 killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Five Palestinians were killed, including two children and a woman, in Israeli attacks targeting a group of civilians and a house in Gaza.

Teams of the Palestinian Civil Defense recovered two bodies following an Israeli drone strike that targeted them in Rafah city of the southern enclave, the department said in a statement.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that its team recovered two bodies after an Israeli drone strike targeted them in Rafah city, in southern Gaza.

"A woman and two girls were martyred in another Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in southern Gaza City," it added. A search and rescue operation is under way for missing and injured people under the rubble, the statement added.

1610 GMT — Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East, following the explosions of devices of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah blamed on Israel.

"France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation when it comes to the Middle East in general and when it comes to Lebanon in particular," Blinken said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Stephane Sejourne. "We don't want to see any escalatory actions by any party" that would endanger the goal of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, he added.

1535 GMT — Iran assures Hezbollah Israel will face 'crushing response'

Israel will face "a crushing response from the axis of resistance", Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami told Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah according to state media, after attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices.

The "axis of resistance" refers to Iran-aligned armed groups in the Middle East, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, and Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces.

"Such terrorist acts are undoubtedly the result of the Zionist regime's (Israel) despair and successive failures. This will soon be met with a crushing response from the axis of resistance and we will witness the destruction of this bloodthirsty and criminal regime," Salami said in his message to Nasrallah.

1535 GMT — Slovenian foreign minister urges UN Security Council to turn dialogue into action, embrace new 'tools'

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that if dialogue on the crisis in Gaza does not translate into action, the group must be prepared to "turn a new page in the tools that it is ready to use."

"We are at the precipice. Almost a year into the war, the devastation and immense suffering of civilians continues relentlessly," Fajon said at a Security Council session on Palestine.

Saying that "civilians in Gaza continue to endure unprecedented levels of violence and destruction," Fajon added that the latest escalation in Lebanon is "another sign" of growing regional instability.

Fajon, as the current Security Council president, demanded an urgent adherence to international law, pointing to violations of humanitarian and human rights law.

1525 GMT — Exploding radios in Lebanon disrupt its fragile health system: WHO

Explosions in booby-trapped radios and pagers in Lebanon this week seriously disrupted its fragile health sector, the World Health Organization chief said.

"These events have seriously disrupted Lebanon's already fragile health system," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, adding that the global body had distributed blood supplies and trauma kits in the country.

"The whole health system came under immense pressure very, very quickly," said WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan at the same briefing.

1434 GMT — Lebanon device blasts a 'declaration of war': Hezbollah chief

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief has what happened in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday can be considered a "declaration of war".

"With this operation, the enemy crossed all... red lines," Hassan Nasrallah said in his first televised appearance after the attacks, accusing it of trying to "kill no fewer than 5,000 people" in "a major and unprecedented... blow" to the group.

1328 GMT — Israel media report new Gaza deal mooted to free priosoners

Israeli media reported that Israel has proposed a new deal that would see prisoners released from Gaza in exchange for safe passage for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the cessation of fighting.

Public broadcaster Kan reported that the proposal would also call for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a new governance system in Gaza, though no details were provided.

The Times of Israel said an Israeli official had confirmed that hostage envoy Gal Hirsch "presented the plan to the Americans, who were expected to pass it on to unspecified Arab officials".

Asked about the reports by AFP at a press conference, government spokesman David Mencer did not specifically address them, instead referring to previous statements calling for the international community to pressure Hamas to make concessions to reach a deal.

1319 GMT —Israel reports fresh rocket fires from Lebanon

Ten rockets launched from Lebanon landed in open areas in Upper Galilee in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 said "buildings" in the illegal "settlement of Zar'it" were damaged due to the falling rockets from Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

1315 GMT — Lebanon calls on UN to take 'firm stance' against Israel after device blasts

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the United Nations Security Council to take a “firm stance” against Israel following two waves of wireless communication devices across the country.

In a statement ahead of a UN Security Council session on Friday upon a Lebanese request, Mikati called for taking a “firm stance to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, including its technological warfare, which has resulted in hundreds of martyrs and thousands of injuries."

He said the international community bears a responsibility "to deter Israel from its aggression." "This matter concerns all humanity," he added.

1246 GMT — Malaysia, Pakistan condemn pager explosions in Lebanon

Malaysia and Pakistan condemned the radio and pager explosions in Lebanon that killed 37 people.

Malaysia condemned what it called the “weaponisation” of communication devices amid explosions in Lebanon.

Expressing "grave concern" over explosions of pager devices, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said such incidents “undermine Lebanon’s security, stability and sovereignty.”

"Malaysia stands in solidarity with Lebanon in this crisis and will work with the international community to defuse and de-escalate the already tense situation," said the ministry in a statement.

Condemning the attacks, Pakistan said the “terror attacks are a manifestation of Israel’s alarming adventurism in the region, which has endangered regional peace and security.”

1241 GMT — Italian foreign minister to discuss new initiatives on Gaza with Western countries

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that he will discuss possible new peace initiatives for Gaza with five Western nations, known as the Quint group.

The Quint is an informal decision-making group consisting of the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

“We are worried about the crescendo of the situation in the Middle East. Tonight, I will be in Paris to assess the situation. The five countries will meet and let’s see if new initiatives can be adopted,” Tajani told reporters in Rome.

“We continue working together for peace, a ceasefire, and the release of hostages,” he added.

1127 GMT — Death toll from Lebanon explosive device blasts rises to 37

Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad said 37 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in a new toll after walkie-talkies reportedly used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon, in attacks blamed on Israel.

Abiad said 25 people were killed on Wednesday and 12 on Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of 32 dead overall.

1155 GMT — Bulgaria denies Sofia-based firm had any link to pager attacks in Lebanon

Bulgaria is hitting back at allegations that a Sofia-based company was connected to deadly pager attacks earlier this week in Lebanon, as reported by local media.

The Bulgarian State National Security Agency announced that Norta Global, a company registered in the capital Sofia, had no connection to the pagers, which exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands, the state-run BTA news agency reported.

“No customs procedures were carried out for the products described in the incident to go through Bulgarian territory, and no such procedures were found,” said an official statement by the agency.

The agency also said that, in cooperation with the National Revenue Agency and Interior Ministry, it is investigating whether a company registered in Bulgaria supplied communications equipment to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

1149 GMT —Israel taking Middle East to 'brink of all-out war,' warns Lebanese envoy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants a continued "state of war" to avoid the fall of his coalition, taking the Middle East to the brink of an all-out war, said Lebanon's envoy to the United Kingdom.

Ambassador Rami Mortada called the communication devices blasts in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday "another war crime" and a "typical behavioural pattern of Israeli warfare tactics."

"They've done similar war crimes in the past, and here they are doing it again, and putting the region at the brink of an all-out war, which we have been trying to avoid for a year," he told Sky News.

He went on to say that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to put this country "at the continual state of war, to put off the risk of the fall of his coalition and ... corruption charges at court."

"So the whole region is hostage to Netanyahu’s political fate," Mortada added.

1135 GMT — Lebanese army detonates 'suspicious' wireless devices, urges vigilance

The Lebanese army said that it detonated “suspicious” wireless communication devices in various areas across Lebanon and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

A military statement said specialised army units detonated "pagers and suspicious communication devices in various regions" across Lebanon.

It called on citizens "to stay away from the detonation scenes and to report any suspicious devices or objects."

1132 GMT — Spanish PM, Palestinian leader urges Middle East de-escalation

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East at a news conference with visiting Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

"Today the risk of escalation is once more increasing in a dangerous way" in Lebanon, said Sanchez, speaking after more than an hour's talks with Abbas.

1018 GMT — UN agency for Palestinian refugees is continued target of 'misinformation, disinformation': agency chief

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) continues to be the target of “misinformation and disinformation,” the head of the organisation said.

In Gaza, “too many” UNRWA humanitarian workers are being killed as the buildings owned by the agency are attacked, Philippe Lazzarini said on X, adding: “At the same time, @UNRWA continues to be the target of a barrage of misinformation & disinformation.”

“This includes attempts of justifying the killing of staff by labelling them operatives of armed groups like Hamas,” he explained.

Describing such claims as “horrific,” the official said they are being “made publicly, are not backed by evidence & are dangerous.”

0941 GMT — Türkiye accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon

Türkiye has accused Israel of seeking to expand the war in Gaza to Lebanon with the "alarming" wave of deadly explosions that swept through Hezbollah strongholds.

"The escalation in the region is alarming," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"We see Israel mounting its attacks towards Lebanon step by step."

0911 GMT — China urges Israel to stop settlements, calls for Gaza ceasefire

China has urged Israel to halt building illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank while implementing a UN resolution for a ceasefire in embattled Gaza, state-run media reported.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said countries should take a responsible attitude and concrete actions to promote the implementation of UN resolutions.

"All parties, especially Israel, should earnestly implement the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, immediately cease military operations in Gaza, and halt illegal settlement activities in the West Bank," Global Times quoted Lin Jian as saying.

0843 GMT — Israel arrests 27 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least 27 Palestinians were rounded up in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses.

A journalist was among the detainees in the raids that targeted the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron, and other towns in the occupied territory.

Israeli army forces searched and vandalized several homes in Qalqilya and the nearby town of Jayyus, arresting 13 people, witnesses said.

0838 GMT — Thousands of Israelis receive false shelter alerts amid Hezbollah escalation

Thousands of Israelis have received "fake" text messages urging them to go to their bomb shelters, according to Israeli media.

"You must enter a protected area," reads the message cited by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The Israeli army’s Home Front Command denied that it had sent the messages.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said that Iran was suspected to have sent the false emergency messages.

0837 GMT — Israel bombs Lebanon, says it thwarts assassination plot

Israel has bombed southern Lebanon and said it had thwarted an Iran-backed assassination plot, a day after explosions of Hezbollah radios followed blasts in booby trapped pagers, setting the foes hurtling towards war.

The sophisticated attacks on communications equipment used by Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah have sown disarray in Lebanon, and are increasingly viewed as heralding a return to all-out war, last fought 18 years ago.

Israel has not commented directly on the attacks, but multiple security sources have said was carried out by its spy agency Mossad.

0734 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israel, injuring several Israelis

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that it had attacked an Israeli military site near the Lebanese-Israeli border, injuring at least eight Israelis.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its militants had targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Marj military site.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said eight Israelis were injured, including two in serious condition, by two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon at the Upper Galilee area.

0733 GMT — Israeli citizen recruited to plot Netanyahu assassination arrested

Israel's police arrested an Israeli citizen recruited by Iranian intelligence to plot the assassinations of top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a joint statement by the police and Shin Bet has said.

"An Israeli citizen was recruited by Iranian intelligence to promote assassinations of Israeli figures. He was smuggled twice into Iran and received payment for carrying out missions," the statement said, adding that Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other top officials were among the targets.

0432 GMT — Israel kills 34 Palestinians, including nine children in Gaza

Israeli air strikes on several areas of Gaza over the last 24 hours have killed at least 34 Palestinians, including nine children, an official said.

In a statement, Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal provided information on the ongoing Israeli strikes.

0404 GMT — Japan firm says devices reportedly in Hezbollah blasts 'discontinued about 10 years ago'

Japanese firm Icom has said that it had stopped producing the model of radios reportedly used in recent blasts in Lebanon around 10 years ago.

"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company," Icom said in a statement.

0100 GMT — Taiwan 'paying great attention' to Lebanon explosions

Taiwan's national security team is "paying great attention" to the detonation of thousands of pagers in Lebanon, the island's defence minister said, after a Taiwanese firm was linked to the pagers' production.

Taiwan-based Gold Apollo said it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack, and that they were made by a Budapest-based company which has a licence to use its brand.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said the government was closely watching developments.

"After the news came out, my understanding is that at present, the relevant national security bodies are paying great attention to this," he said without elaborating.

2130 GMT — Death toll from Lebanon blasts rises as Israel torments Gaza

The death toll from a second wave of explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon has climbed to 20 with more than 450 people wounded, the country's health ministry said.

"The wave of enemy [Israel] explosions that targeted walkie talkies... killed 20 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, at least 12 people were killed and 2,750 wounded in blasts of pagers across the Arab country.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group meanwhile announced the deaths of eight members "on the road to Jerusalem" — its term for members slain in Israeli attacks. Their deaths bring the group's death toll during the ongoing skirmishes with Israel since October last year to at least 461.

2002 GMT — Biden to discuss Gaza with UAE president

US President Joe Biden will welcome United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House for talks on issues ranging from the carnage in Gaza, Sudan and responsible artificial intelligence development.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the visit would be the first-ever by a president of the Gulf Arab country to Washington, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris would meet separately with the UAE leader.

1914 GMT — Germany puts arms exports to Israel on hold

Germany has put a hold on new exports of weapons of war to Israel while it deals with legal challenges, according to a Reuters news agency analysis of data and a source close to the Economy Ministry.

A source close to the ministry cited a senior government official as saying it had stopped work on approving export licences for arms to Israel due to legal and political pressure from legal cases arguing that such exports from Germany breached humanitarian law.

However, the German government did issue a statement after the Reuters story was published.

"There is no German arms export boycott against Israel," government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

1427 GMT — Lebanese doctors describe horror after pager explosions

Doctors in Lebanon have spoken of horrific eye wounds and finger amputations a day after Hezbollah paging devices exploded across the country, killing 12 people and wounding up to 2,800.

"The injuries were mainly to the eyes and hands, with finger amputations, shrapnel in the eyes — some people lost their sight," said doctor Joelle Khadra, who was working in an emergency at Beirut's Hotel-Dieu hospital.

Khadra told the AFP news agency that Hotel-Dieu, located in the Lebanese capital's Christian-majority Ashrafieh district, treated about 80 injured.

Around 20 "were admitted to intensive care immediately and were put on ventilators to ensure they wouldn't suffocate due to the swelling in their faces", she said.

A doctor at another hospital in Beirut said he worked all night and that the injuries were "out of this world — never seen anything like it".

