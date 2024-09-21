WORLD
Papua rebels in Indonesia release kidnapped New Zealand pilot
Phillip Mehrtens was abducted by West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group more than a year and a half ago.
A joint task force of police and military picked up Mehrtens in a village of Nduga district this morning. / Photo: AFP
September 21, 2024

Rebels in Indonesia's restive region of Papua have released New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens from captivity, Indonesian police have said, more than a year and a half after he was kidnapped.

Mehrtens was working for Indonesian airline Susi Air when he was kidnapped by rebels at Nduga airport in the restive region on February 7 last year.

"Today we have picked up pilot Phillip who is in good health and we flew him from Nduga to Timika," Faizal Ramadhani, head of a special unit formed to handle rebels in Papua, said in a statement on Saturday.

A joint task force of police and military picked up Mehrtens in a village of Nduga district this morning, Faizal said.

The released hostage was then given medical and psychological checks before he was flown to Papua's city of Timika.

The task force would hold a press conference later on Saturday, Faizal said.

Mehrtens was providing vital air links and supplies to remote communities at the time of his abduction by rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group.

His release came after intense diplomatic efforts by Wellington and Jakarta.

Rebels had demanded Indonesia recognise Papuan independence in return for his freedom.

A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said it would comment later.

The TPNPB did not respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia maintains a heavy military presence in resource-rich but underdeveloped Papua to quell a long-running separatist insurgency.

Rebel attacks in Papua have risen in recent years and flying is the only available option to reach remote mountainous areas there.

