The detention of a boy carrying a Palestinian flag by German police during a pro-Palestine protest has sparked a social media fury.

Footage on X on Monday showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy as he cried for help and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident, calling it disturbing.

“Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

“Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

Unprecedented levels

The demonstration, which aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, has been met with increasing hostility from authorities in Germany, a country that has firmly aligned itself with Israel amid accusations of genocide in Gaza.

Critics argue that the government’s crackdown on pro-Palestine activism has reached unprecedented levels, with police often targeting even the youngest participants.

As the boy was taken away, cries of protest erupted from the crowd, highlighting the growing frustration over the state’s heavy-handed approach to peaceful protests.

Many attendees expressed concerns that such actions set a dangerous precedent, stifling free speech and silencing voices advocating for Palestinian rights.

Terrorising a child

Activists have also called for an investigation into the police’s tactics and demanding the immediate release of the young boy.

Chay Bowes said on X that the German police are once again showcasing the core European values of "freedom of expression" by terrorising and arresting a child. His "crime?" Protesting against the ongoing mass killing of other children.

Another X user wrote, "Germany will never change. We are not in Nazi Germany 1943. This is 2024. 10 years old boy was chased and arrested by Police for waving the Palestinian flag.

Earlier this month, a study published by an online portal that tracks data on immigration and asylum said that German police practices foster systemic discrimination, with officers routinely engaging in racial profiling and relying on ethnic stereotypes.

The study by Mediendienst Integration comes amid concerns among activists about increasing racism in Germany and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The findings indicate that officers often rely on racial markers rather than behaviour when conducting proactive patrols.