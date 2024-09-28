Some Syrians, mostly from the Idlib region in northwestern Syria, have taken to the streets, celebrating the killing of the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Videos circulating on social media show jubilant crowds pouring into the streets even before Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death.

Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, has been a key ally of the Syrian regime since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Hezbollah’s intervention was pivotal in helping Assad's forces regain control of several critical Syrian provinces, including the recapture of Aleppo, and in maintaining his grip on power despite widespread opposition.

The group’s presence in Syria, initially justified as a mission to protect Shia holy sites and border villages, soon expanded to active military engagement in Sunni-majority areas, resulting in numerous atrocities and civilian casualties.

For many Syrians, particularly those in opposition-held areas like Idlib, Hezbollah’s involvement in the war is synonymous with oppression and violence.

The group is blamed for fueling sectarian tensions and carrying out indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations. Many view Hezbollah not only as an enforcer of the Syrian regime but also as a tool of Iranian influence in the region.

The Idlib region, located in northwestern Syria, has become a last bastion of rebel forces. The area is home to millions of displaced Syrians, many of whom fled from other parts of the country due to violence.

Despite numerous offensives by Syrian forces to retake the region, Idlib remains outside of regime control. Estimates suggest the population of Idlib is between 3 and 4.5 million people, with more than half being internally displaced refugees.

Deep scars

Nasrallah’s reported death came after an Israeli air strike on Hezbollah’s ‘headquarters’ in downtown Beirut. The group confirmed his death later on Saturday.

Preliminary reports were enough to trigger celebrations in Idlib, where many people expressed relief and hope that this marks a turning point in their fight against both Hezbollah and the Syrian regime.

Hezbollah’s intervention in the Syrian civil war has been deeply unpopular among the Sunni-majority opposition. Many Syrians view the group as responsible for prolonging the conflict and enabling the Syrian regime to remain in power.

Nasrallah, as the face of Hezbollah, is particularly despised by anti-Assad Syrians, who see him as complicit in the regime’s brutal crackdown on opposition forces and civilians alike.

The scenes of jubilation in Idlib featured residents dancing in the streets, handing out sweets, and celebrating the downfall of a key figure in their country’s conflict.

One resident remarked to Ynet News, "We would be just as happy if the devil himself killed them. It is the right of all those oppressed by Iran and its militias," reflecting the deep resentment many feel toward Hezbollah and its Iranian backers.

The Syrian civil war, now in its 13th year, has left millions of people displaced and the country in ruins. For many in Syria, particularly in opposition-held areas, Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict has only exacerbated their suffering.

The group's military operations, often targeting Sunni communities, have left deep scars on the population. Nasrallah’s assassination is seen by some as a symbolic victory against both Hezbollah and the wider influence of Iran in Syria.