Following the strike that Israel said targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of using several US "bunker buster" bombs in the strike.

"Just this morning, the Israeli regime used several 5,000-pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut," he told a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

On Saturday, the Israeli army claimed the "liquidation" of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a recent air strike on Beirut’s southern suburb.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Nasrallah was ‘liquidated’ during an operation targeting the central command of Hezbollah located beneath a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Israeli air forces dropped “about 85 bunker-penetrating bombs weighing a ton of explosives each.”

Here are details on possible bunker busters used in attack against Hezbollah leader:

Bunker buster bombs are specialised weapons developed by the US military to penetrate and destroy heavily fortified or deeply buried structures. These bombs are designed to target military bunkers, underground facilities, and hardened sites that conventional munitions cannot destroy.

Over the years, bunker busters have become essential tools in modern warfare, enabling military forces to neutralise critical enemy infrastructure.

While international law does not ban bunker busters specifically, their use in residential areas would blatantly violate International Humanitarian Law under the Geneva Conventions.

Guided Bomb Unit 28 and 37

The GBU-28 was developed in 1991 during the Gulf War to destroy reinforced Iraqi military bunkers. It weighs approximately 5,000 pounds and is equipped with a laser guidance system, allowing for precise strikes on specific targets. The bomb's casing is made from surplus artillery barrels, giving it the strength to penetrate concrete or earth before detonating.

The GBU-37 is another precision-guided bunker-buster bomb designed to target underground military facilities. Unlike the laser-guided GBU-28, the GBU-37 is GPS-guided, making it effective in poor weather conditions and ensuring accuracy in striking deeply buried targets.

Massive Ordnance Penetrator

The GBU-57, also known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), is the largest bunker buster bomb in the US arsenal, weighing a staggering 30,000 pounds. Designed to penetrate up to 200 feet of reinforced concrete or over 60 feet of earth before exploding, the MOP is specifically built to target deeply buried, highly fortified facilities. It is considered a crucial weapon in the US strategy to neutralise underground nuclear development sites, particularly in countries like Iran or North Korea.

Penetration Capabilities

The primary strength of bunker-buster bombs lies in their ability to penetrate layers of soil, rock, or reinforced concrete. The bombs’ casings are engineered from ultra-strong materials, allowing them to withstand significant impact before detonating deep inside a target.

To ensure precise targeting, many bunker busters are equipped with advanced laser-guided or GPS-guided technology. These systems reduce the risk of collateral damage and increase the likelihood of successfully striking key underground or fortified sites.

Bunker busters come with delayed fuses, which allow the bomb to explode only after it has penetrated its target. This ensures maximum damage to underground facilities, such as command centres or weapons storage depots.

Strategic Importance

Bunker buster bombs have become vital tools in modern warfare, offering military forces the ability to neutralise highly secure and fortified enemy installations.

Their ability to penetrate deeply buried sites, combined with precision guidance systems, makes them essential for taking out critical infrastructure such as command centres, missile silos, and underground weapons depots.

In conclusion, US bunker-buster bombs are among the most advanced and powerful munitions designed for modern warfare.

Their role in destroying fortified and subterranean targets makes them invaluable assets in achieving military objectives with precision and limited collateral damage.