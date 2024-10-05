Tensions between the Pentagon and Israel are growing as US officials express mounting concerns over Israel's unpredictable behaviour in Lebanon, The New York Times has reported.

Israel's expanding war against Lebanon is fueling frustration, particularly over its emerging pattern of launching major strikes and land incursions without giving the US military a heads-up, the US paper reported on Friday, citing officials.

The US has a heavy presence in the region — aircraft carriers, fighter jets, destroyers — but as recent actions have indicated Israel's actions appear to be undermining American efforts.

Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and other officials have tried to balance containing the conflict and emboldening Israel, NYT said, citing a senior US military official said.

But Austin was "caught off guard" according to media reports when Israeli forces carried out the operation to assassinate Hassan Nasrallah, leaving US troops with little time to brace for potential Iranian retaliation.

According to officials, Israel informed the US only after the attack had begun, leaving Washington scrambling to respond.

The US has sent thousands of troops and significant naval assets to the region to deter Iran. However, this increased American presence now has Pentagon officials questioning if it's doing the opposite.

Many in the American defence establishment are also beginning to wonder whether the US show of force is unintentionally emboldening Israel to escalate its fight against Hezbollah.

One official cited by NYT said "it was easier for Israel to go on offence when it knows that 'Big Brother' is nearby."

Related Biden 'doesn't know' if Israel is avoiding peace deal to sway US election

Reinforcements: De-escalation or escalation?

In recent weeks US deployed more troops and equipment to the Middle East to protect its interests and allies. The goal: safeguard Israel. Protect American bases. Deter broader regional conflict.

But the Pentagon is split. Senior military leaders now question whether their presence is truly containing the violence — or fuelling it.

President Joe Biden insists these deployments are there to defend Israel and de-escalate tensions. But inside the Pentagon, some doubt the strategy.

Israel's increasingly bold actions may spark the very war the US is trying to prevent.

General Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is among those who have raised alarm about the strain on US resources, as other global threats loom.

"General Brown, a former F-16 pilot who commanded U.S. air forces in the Middle East, has also questioned the effect of the expanded American presence in the region on overall combat 'readiness', the ability of the US military to respond quickly to conflicts, including with China and Russia," NYT reported.

Pentagon is already aiding Ukraine in its defence against Russia, while striving to prioritise its national security strategy, which stresses the importance of focusing on great power conflicts with Russia and China.

This concern, echoed by others at the Pentagon, highlights fears of being overextended.

Related How and why is Western media manufacturing consent for genocide?

Escalating regional tensions

The US has deployed an amphibious assault ship and three guided-missile destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean, with the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman possibly joining if regional tensions escalate.

In the Red Sea, several destroyers are stationed, and in the Gulf of Oman, Abraham Lincoln and its strike group have been monitoring Iran since August. Defence Secretary Austin extended the carrier's deployment by two months this week.

Given the fluid nature of the conflict in Middle East and Israel's past and present record, the debate about the effectiveness of US deployment in the region is far from over.

Navigating ties with the Israelis presents a new challenges for the Pentagon, said American officials cited by NYT, "as Israel has made clear that it will not warn US before it takes actions against what it views as existential threats."

On Sunday, Biden administration officials confirmed discussions with Israel on a potential limited ground incursion into Lebanon, "but Israel's raids this week look more like an extensive operation so far, other officials said."