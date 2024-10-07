WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian boat accident death toll rises to 70 with dozens still missing
Rescue teams in Nigeria’s Niger State continue to search for survivors as the death toll from a boat accident rises with many feared dead.
Nigerian boat accident death toll rises to 70 with dozens still missing
Unregulated river transport in rural Nigeria remains a significant safety concern. / Photo: Reuters
October 7, 2024

The death toll from a boat accident in Nigeria's Niger State has risen to 70, local media has reported.

The National Inland Waterways Authority confirmed on Sunday that rescue operations were still underway following the October 1 incident in the Gbajibo River, located in the Mokwa area of Niger State.

The boat, which was carrying around 300 people returning from a funeral, capsized, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

So far, 150 individuals have been rescued, but dozens remain unaccounted for.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the accident a "deep tragedy."

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors, as the country grapples with yet another fatal boat accident, a recurring issue in rural areas where river transport is common but often unregulated.

RelatedDeath toll from Nigeria boat accident feared to top 100

Boat accidents

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria's poorly regulated waterways, particularly during the rainy season when rivers and lakes swell.

Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.

Nigeria's waterways authority has tried in the past to prohibit night-time travel on rivers and says overloading vessels is a crime, but crews often break regulations.

Last month, an overloaded boat sank while carrying more than 50 farmers across the Gummi River in Zamfara State. Over 40 are believed to have died.

In June 2023, over 100 people died when a riverboat carrying around 250 passengers capsized in north-central Kwara state, one of the country's deadliest waterway accidents in years.

RelatedDozens drown as boat capsizes in Nigeria: President
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us