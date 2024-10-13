Republican candidate Donald Trump has held a rally in Democratic California, home state of his rival Vice President Kamala Harris, where he bashed Democrats policies, including high taxes and high homelessness, among others.

"The radical left Democrats have destroyed this state, but we are going to save it, and we're going to make it better than ever before," Trump said on Saturday during his rally in Coachella.

"Today, California has the highest inflation, the highest taxes, the highest gas prices, the highest cost of living, the most regulations, the most expensive utilities, the most homelessness, the most crimes, the most decay, and the most illegal aliens."

Trump also added that whether the people are Democrats, Republicans or independent, this election "is your chance to send a message."

Tens of thousands have attended the rally in the solid-blue state, where Trump managed to get over 6 million votes in 2020 despite losing the state.

Related Election fever rises as Obama backs Harris while Trump pushes America First

Why did Trump rally in California?

Trump is almost certain to lose California, and that won't change after his rally in Coachella, but his campaign in the Democrat state prompted questions about why he visited the blue state.

Going to California gives Trump the "ability to swoop in and leverage this big population of Trump supporters," said Tim Lineberger, who was communications director for Trump's 2016 campaign in Michigan and also worked in the former president's administration.

California is also a fountain of campaign cash for both parties, and Trump will be fundraising. Photos with the former president in Coachella were priced at $25,000, which comes with special seating for two. A "VIP Experience" was priced at $5,000.

With congressional races in California in play that could determine which party controls the House, the Coachella rally "is a get-out-the-vote type of thing that motivates and energises Republicans in California when they are not as close to what is going on in the national campaign," Republican consultant Tim Rosales said.

Jim Brulte, a former chairman of the California Republican Party, said he thinks Trump is angling for something that has eluded him in previous campaigns: winning more total votes than his Democratic opponent.

"I believe Donald Trump is coming to California because he wants to win not only in the Electoral College, but he wants to win the popular vote. There are more registered voters in California than there are residents in 46 of the other 49 states," Brulte said.