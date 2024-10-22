Jill Stein’s fans call her the quintessential fighter – embodying the American spirit of never quitting despite the odds against her.

And there is ample reason for their faith in the 74-year-old Stein: She was the Green Party’s presidential candidate in 2012, 2016 and 2020, challenging mighty and well-financed opponents from the two biggest parties in the US.

But 2024 presents her with the unique opportunity to make an indelible mark on American politics as she rises up the popularity charts ahead of the November 5 election, especially among Muslim voters in key swing states.

Stein, a physician by profession, is avowedly pro-Palestine and highly critical of Israel’s war on Gaza.

A recent poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) shows Stein closely trailing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, with growing dissatisfaction toward the two-party system among Muslim Americans.

The CAIR poll, conducted between May and August, shows Harris leading with 29.4 percent, followed by Stein at 29.1 percent, and Donald Trump at 11.2 percent. With two weeks left until the election, early voting has already begun across the US.

The poll highlights a significant portion of undecided Muslim voters, many of whom are disillusioned with both major parties. CAIR’s poll results, which surveyed over 2,850 Muslim voters before Biden's withdrawal and 1,000 afterwards, reflect growing frustration with US support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

In a statement following the poll release, CAIR said, “Our latest survey reveals that American Muslim voters are highly engaged in the upcoming presidential election…and deeply dissatisfied with the current state of the nation, particularly US support for the war on Gaza. The poll also shows an unusually high number of American Muslims planning to vote for third-party candidates.”

2.5 million set to vote

In February, CAIR reported that over 2.5 million registered Muslim voters are now turning to third-party candidates like Stein.

Several Muslim voters interviewed by TRT World confirmed that their decision is significantly influenced by the US's unwavering support for Israel, both politically and economically.

This growing sentiment contributes to a notable surge in support for third-party candidates.

“I’ve been a lifelong Democrat, but this year, I’m not voting for Democrats or Republicans. Instead, I’m supporting Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party,” says James from Virginia, who identified himself with only his first name.

“They stand for immediate ceasefire, oppose our wars in Ukraine and Palestine, and fight for American workers, the environment, and peace,” he adds.

In Michigan, 40 percent of Muslim voters support Stein, compared to 18 percent for Trump and 12 percent for Harris, according to CAIR.

Michigan, home to over 241,000 Muslims, could play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the election if Stein's lead holds.

Stein also leads Harris in Arizona and Wisconsin, two states Biden narrowly won in 2020.

Enes Cakir, a registered Muslim voter in Wisconsin, tells TRT World, “In this election, I’m either not voting or I’m going for a third party.”

“For me, everything boils down to Israel. Both Trump and Kamala will be equally supportive of Israel—they’ll do whatever Israel says.”

This growing dissatisfaction could be pivotal in key states.

Dissatisfaction with complicity in genocide

While Biden secured significant Muslim support in 2020, the continued US backing of Israel’s bloodshed in Gaza has significantly eroded that support.

Moreover, Palestinian Americans’ requests to meet with Harris to discuss halting arms shipments to Israel have gone unanswered, and no interviews have been provided by officials handling Muslim outreach.

Meanwhile, a recent Gallup poll published on October 1, 2024, revealed that 58 percent of US voters now believe a third party is necessary.

Because the Republican and Democratic parties “do such a poor job” of representing the American people, Gallup cites.

On September 12, one of the largest Muslim organisations, the Muslim American PAC, endorsed Stein and the Green Party, further solidifying her rise among disillusioned voters.

Additionally, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) announced on October 14 that it would not endorse Harris or Trump, citing both candidates’ "blind support" for Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The November 5 elections will mark the first time since AAPAC’s inception in 1998 that the organisation has not endorsed a candidate, having typically supported Democrats.

"Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon," AAPAC said in a statement.

"We simply cannot give our votes to either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, who blindly support the criminal Israeli government."

Israel's war on Gaza has killed nearly 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left nearly 100,000 injured, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The US’s historical military support for Israel, including a record $17.9 billion in military aid to Tel Aviv since October, 2023, is a key issue driving Muslim voters away from Harris and Trump.

Israel is the biggest recipient of US military aid in history, getting $251.2 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1959, and is set to receive an annual amount of $3.8 billion through 2028, as agreed by the Obama administration.

Two greater evils

Amid this discontent, Pope Francis recently urged American Catholics to choose “the lesser evil” between Trump and Harris, a statement that left some voters questioning why he didn’t mention third-party candidates like Stein.

The 87-year-old pontiff described both options as “evils” but added that “you must choose the lesser evil”, without naming either Harris or Trump.

Speaking to TRT World, Palestinian American voter Bisan Zidan criticises the Pope’s remarks, stating, “There are no lesser evils; this is a systemic problem.”

“No matter who becomes president, senators and local officials make more impactful decisions on funding and support for the Israeli occupation,” she adds.

Stein also responded in a video, saying, “There is no longer a lesser evil. We’ve got two greater evils.”