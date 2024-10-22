At least 67 percent of Europeans are concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) potentially manipulating election outcomes, especially amid rising disinformation campaigns, a new survey has revealed.

The European Tech Insights 2024 report by the Madrid-based IE University’s Centre for the Governance of Change says this worry is linked to the increasing use of AI technologies in political processes and the growing threat of cyberattacks aimed at influencing elections.

Concerns are particularly high in the UK, where 54 percent of respondents express unease, and in Spain, where 51 percent share similar apprehensions.

Recent high-profile disinformation campaigns in these countries have further amplified fears regarding the integrity of electoral processes.

Regulating AI Policies

As AI technologies become more sophisticated, citizens are increasingly wary of their misuse in electoral contexts, such as disinformation campaigns and deepfake videos.

However, younger Europeans appear more open to AI; approximately 34 percent of those aged 18-34 indicated they would trust an AI-powered app to vote on their behalf. This reflects a growing acceptance of technology among younger voters, who may view AI as a means to enhance democratic participation rather than undermine it.

The survey also explored public attitudes toward AI in various public service roles. A vast majority—79 percent—support the use of AI to assist job seekers in finding employment opportunities, while 77 percent are in favour of its application in optimising city traffic systems.

However, there is considerable caution regarding AI’s involvement in sensitive areas, such as determining welfare eligibility or processing tax returns. While 65 percent of Europeans are comfortable with AI handling tax returns, this number drops to 51 percent in the UK, indicating a more cautious stance.

Carlos Luca de Tena, Executive Director at the IE Centre for the Governance of Change, noted, “Public concern about the role of AI in shaping elections is growing. While there is no clear evidence yet showing significant shifts in election outcomes, AI has heightened concerns about election disinformation and deepfakes on a global scale.”

This statement underscores the urgent need for discussions about AI ethics and transparency in electoral processes.

In a previous conversation with TRT World, Muniz, Provost of IE University in Madrid and a Professor of Practice of International Relations, emphasised the need for regulatory frameworks: “Those of us in government and academia are working to ensure that governments stay up to date on AI-related innovation, and that society has a say in the direction technology takes.”

He added, “There are immense areas that are poorly regulated, where fundamental rights are being decided not by our parliaments or governments, but by small groups and corporations. Our citizens need to have a say in this process.”

Electoral Safeguards

The survey also found that 31 percent of Europeans believe AI has already influenced their voting decisions, raising important questions about the integrity of electoral processes and the need for safeguards against AI-driven manipulation.

Additionally, 75 percent of Europeans support using AI in police and military operations, such as facial recognition and biometric data for surveillance.

This highlights a complex relationship with technology, where citizens are willing to accept AI in certain contexts while remaining cautious about its implications in others.

Developed in partnership with Apolitical, this year’s report included perspectives from a sample of public servants, adding depth to the understanding of AI’s role in governance.

As Europe navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, these findings emphasise the importance of fostering informed discussions about its use, particularly in the sensitive area of elections.