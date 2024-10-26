WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London
Protesters demand stricter immigration policies and the release of a notorious anti-Muslim agitator, while a counter-protest is held simultaneously by Stand Up To Racism.
Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London
Supporters of Britain's notorious anti-Muslim agitator, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson gather near to Parliament Square after a Uniting the Kingdom march through central London on October 26, 2024. / Photo: AFP
October 26, 2024

Thousands of protesters marched through central London calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of the British anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK’s most prominent far-right extremists, Tommy Robinson, called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on far-right protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of left-wing groups was held at the same time on Saturday.

Robinson was remanded in custody on Friday ahead of a court hearing on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

RelatedSurge in youth terrorism cases tied to far-right extremism: UK spy chief
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us