WORLD
3 MIN READ
Typhoon Kong-rey to hit China's Shanghai
The typhoon, which has already claimed at least two lives in Taiwan, is heading northeast along China’s coast before it eventually veers out.
Typhoon Kong-rey to hit China's Shanghai
In Taiwan the Typhoon brought down trees and caused landslides that covered roads and damaged houses. / Photo: AP
November 1, 2024

Typhoon Kong-rey weakened to a tropical storm overnight and was forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to Shanghai and other parts of China's east coast Friday.

The storm crossed Taiwan at typhoon strength on Thursday, bringing down trees and causing landslides that covered roads and damaged houses.

Two people died and more than 500 others were injured.

Authorities in Taiwan's east coast province of Hualien said they had restored contact with a Czech couple feared missing.

The two had pitched a tent in Taroko National Park and were in good condition, according to the official Central News Agency.

Kong-rey, which is a Cambodian name, was heading northeast along the Chinese coast and could make landfall Friday afternoon in Zhejiang province before veering back out to sea, the National Meteorological Center said.

The passing storm is expected to affect Shanghai and parts of Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, with torrential rain of 10 to 12 centimetres possible in some areas.

Zhejiang and neighbouring Fujian province suspended multiple ferry routes ahead of the approaching storm.

In Taiwan, light rain fell Friday morning in the capital Taipei, while island-wide, schools and offices had largely reopened and public services were mostly restored.

Workers cleared fallen trees and shop owners swept up debris in Taiwan after one of the biggest typhoons to hit the island in decades claimed at least two lives.

The typhoon passed north of the Philippines earlier in the week, prompting fresh evacuations just days after devastating Tropical Storm Trami killed at least 145 people the previous week.

Intense rainfall caused in part by Trami also killed seven people in China's Hainan province as the storm passed by the island, which is known for its beach resorts, off the country's southern coast.

RelatedPhilippines' Storm Trami death toll hits 100 as rescuers seek missing
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Can Elon Musk’s political plot escape the American curse?
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
Trump says Netanyahu, who sabotaged Gaza truce efforts on numerous occasions, 'wants to end' war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us