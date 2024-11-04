Washington, DC — With less than 12 hours until the polls open, the US capital hums with a kind of restrained anticipation.

Washington, DC is a place where power feels close enough to touch. It's not just the capital of the United States, it's where the country's biggest choices are made, where the weight of history presses in from every corner.

On the election eve, last-minute canvassing and fervent appeals have blended into a singular hum here — a moment caught between decision and destiny.

Those moments are expected to come alive on Tuesday night, with bars and restaurants buzzing as people gather to share in the excitement of the results rolling in.

With Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris squaring off for the White House, there's a sense here that tomorrow's vote could reshape the nation's pulse.

There is enhanced police patrol with some vital zones in the city being barricaded. New fencing has encircled the White House, US Capitol, and Harris' residence as authorities prepare for possible unrest following the presidential election.

People walk the streets knowing that what happens next won't just change who's in charge of the White House but could shift the very tone of America itself.

In neighbourhoods across Washington, voters are finalising their choices, wrestling with the pull of tradition, the whisper of doubt, and, for many, the steady voice of conviction.

'Not about party lines'

Jennifer Stovall, a Washington, DC resident, stands firm in her choice.

"I'm casting my vote for Trump because he embodies the conservative values that truly resonate with me and my friend Michelle Hugelt. We're both passionate about being pro-life, and that commitment is really at the heart of our choice," she told TRT World.

Further ahead, Diane Mendez, a schoolteacher from Georgetown, says she'll cast her vote for Harris.

"I just see her as a beacon," Mendez explains, her voice soft but resolute. "I have two daughters who are learning what it means to be a woman in America. To me, it's not about party lines anymore; It’s about who sets an example.”

Mendez's decision isn't driven solely by identity, though. "I know the criticism Democrats are facing, but when you look at Harris, there's a decency there I can't ignore."

This contrast is evident when TRT World approached Carl Thompson, a retired Marine from Anacostia, who is throwing his support behind Trump.

"People can say what they want, but he's the only one speaking straight," Thompson remarks, his voice a mix of steel and weariness.

For him, Trump represents a return to values he believes have been swept aside — strength, conservative values, and an unapologetic love for the country.

"I get that it rubs some people the wrong way, but I don’t vote for sweet words,” he adds. “I vote for action."

Who will stop the Gaza war?

Ethan Holmes, a voter and activist from Montana, told TRT World that he didn't back either candidate this time around. He feels neither has the capacity to end conflicts like the one in Gaza. Still, he believes Trump might have a better shot at stopping global wars.

"I didn't vote for either candidate because I don't think they can stop wars like Gaza, but I do believe Trump has a better chance of ending it."

Not far away, Priya Desai, a corporate lawyer, also aligns with Harris, though her reasons are distinctly pragmatic. "It's about economic stability," she says, calculating in her tone yet passionate.

Desai acknowledges the polarisation of recent years, yet feels Harris offers a steadying influence, a way to recalibrate without discarding what works.

"It's not just about the future I want; It's about preserving what's here," she says.

James Rollins, a young waiter from Dupont Circle, is cagey with his answer. "You won't get it out of me," he smiles, deflecting questions with an easy grin. When pressed, he shrugs, "I've seen both sides up close here, you know? Politicians come and go, but we're the ones left to clean up."

His words are a reminder that, for many, the election is a spectacle best viewed with a pinch of salt.