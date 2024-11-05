Tuesday, November 5, 2024

1919 GMT — Hundreds of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv to protest against the sacking of defence minister Yoav Gallant, an AFP journalist reported.

Chanting slogans against the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the demonstrators gathered in the commercial hub shortly after Gallant's dismissal was announced on Tuesday evening.

1902 GMT — 'Prioritise' hostage deal: Israel hostage forum urges new defence minister

Israel hostage forum urges new defence minister to 'prioritise' deal to release hostages in occupied Gaza.

1859 GMT — Gideon Sa'ar appointed new foreign minister: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Gideon Sa'ar as the new foreign minister after announcing his predecessor would take over the defence portfolio, his office said.

"I spoke today with Minister Gideon Sa'ar and offered him and his faction to join the coalition and take on the position of Foreign Minister," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office in which he also announced he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant.

1819 GMT — Iraq's premier talks with Blinken about regional impact of Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani expressed concern during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the dangers of continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the implications for regional security and stability.

These concerns were expressed by al-Sudani during a phone conversation with Blinken and were detailed in a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's media office.

According to the statement, the two discussed “the risks resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and its impact on the security and stability of the region and the world.”

Al-Sudani emphasised the “necessity for the US and other major countries to intensify efforts to stop this war.”

He likewise talked about "the importance of ongoing efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the delivery of aid to civilians in conflict zones or those displaced by the war," the statement added.

1812 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout Israel's brutal war on Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing him.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

1808 GMT — Netanyahu appoints Israel Katz as the new defence minister

Israel Katz has been appointed as the new defence minister.

Israel Katz is an Israeli politician and member of the Likud party.

He has held various government positions, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transportation and is known for his extremist views. Türkiye has time and again strongly condemned Israel Katz, blasting his propaganda as "slander" and "disinformation." Katz has been involved in Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

1752 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon tops 3,000 since October 2023, Lebanese government says

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 3,013 people and wounded 13,553 others since October 2023, the Lebanese government has said.

1726 GMT — Red Cross urgently appeals for $115M for Lebanon aid

The Red Cross has urgently appealed for more than $115 million to address towering needs in Lebanon amid Israel's dramatic escalation.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it had launched an appeal for $115.8 million to help provide immediate and long-term relief to around 600,000 people affected by the conflict.

The money would also go to supporting the vital ambulance services run by the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) in the conflict-torn country.

1646 GMT — Young Jordanians begin hunger strike to pressure Israel to allow aid into northern Gaza

A group of young Jordanians has begun a hunger strike to highlight the Israeli blockade of northern Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Frustrated by the lack of international action to break the blockade, the young Jordanians joined the “Hunger Strikers for Gaza” campaign, which began in early November in multiple countries.

During the campaign's first five days, which spread widely on social media, 60 young Jordanians participated despite health risks, hoping to help end the blockade.

1511 GMT — Two elderly Gaza residents die at Israeli checkpoint in northern Gaza

Two elderly Palestinians died while waiting at an Israeli checkpoint east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The two elderly individuals, both ill and in wheelchairs, passed away in the afternoon as they waited for several hours at the checkpoint, witnesses said.

They had been trying to cross the Israeli checkpoint with their families and other displaced Palestinians from the town of Beit Lahia, they added.

The two elders were held by Israeli forces at the checkpoint near the Civil Administration area east of the Jabalia refugee camp, enduring hours-long delays since early morning.

1506 GMT — Death toll rises to seven in Israel's occupied West Bank raid, strikes

At least seven people have been killed during an Israeli military raid and air strikes on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Five of the seven people were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in and near the city of Qabatiya, while the two others were killed in the Tammoun area, the ministry said on Tuesday.

1359 GMT — Israeli army withdraws several brigades from southern Lebanon: report

The Israeli army withdrew several brigades from southern Lebanon amid expectations of a possible ceasefire soon, according to Israeli media.

The brigades were withdrawn for refresher training based on an assessment of officials participating in ceasefire negotiations that a deal could be reached within a week and a half to two weeks, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper did not specify the number of brigades that had been withdrawn from southern Lebanon.

"Ground operations are expected to continue for a few more weeks, while the Israeli army awaits a decision from the political leadership," it said.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the report.

1348 GMT — Israel demolishes 3 residential buildings in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities have demolished three residential buildings in Silwan town in occupied East Jerusalem, according to one of the owners.

Fakhri Abu Diab said Israeli authorities cited the lack of a building permit for the demolitions.

He said the three demolished buildings contained eight residential apartments in Al-Bustan neighbourhood in Silwan.

"Our neighbourhood is targeted by the Israeli occupation to build a Jewish project on the ruins of our homes and to displace the Palestinians from east Jerusalem," he added.

The Palestinian man said he rebuilt his house after it was demolished by the Israeli authorities in February this year. "Dozens of homes inhabited by about 1,550 Palestinians in Al-Bustan neighbourhood are threatened with demolition by the Israeli authorities," he warned.

1332 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill five people in Lebanon’s Bekaa

Five people were killed in two Israeli air strikes in Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry and local media.

A ministry statement said three people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes conducted an air strike in the town of Haour Taala in Bekaa on Tuesday.

Two more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Talya, the state news agency NNA reported.

1252 GMT — ICC chief prosecutor urges timely action on war crimes in Gaza

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) defended his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, emphasising the need for timely action in investigating Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

"Should I wait until everybody’s dead?” Karim Khan said in an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel, dismissing claims of hasty decision-making regarding arrest warrants for Israeli politicians and three Hamas leaders.

"If your father, your mother, your grandfather was a hostage, would you really want me to wait? If this was your child or your sister blown to bits, would you want me to wait?" he said, stressing the importance of immediate legal intervention in ongoing conflicts.

"We shouldn’t indulge ourselves into thinking that the suffering of people is something to comment on in the future. The law must be felt in real time. If you are a firefighter, you don’t wait until the house is burned down and the neighbourhood is in flames," he said.

1236 GMT — Israel destroys 37 towns, over 40,000 houses in Lebanon

The Israeli army has erased 37 towns and destroyed more than 40,000 housing units since the start of its deadly offensive on Lebanon last year, local media said.

The state news agency NNA said the destruction is concentrated in an area extending three kilometres deep from Naqoura to the outskirts of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Anadolu reporters documented massive destruction caused by Israeli attacks in towns across southern Lebanon, causing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

1226 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters call on French Football Federation to cancel France-Israel match

A pro-Palestine group has protested at the French Football Federation (FFF) building in Paris, opposing a Nations League match between France and Israel on Nov. 14 at Stade de France.

Around 20 activists gathered at the FFF headquarters, displaying banners that read "Criminal Israel, Accomplice FFF," "No to France-Israel Match at Stade de France," and "Stop Genocide, Silence Kills."

Wearing red gloves, the protesters condemned Israel's military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

French left-wing MP Louis Boyard recently called for sanctions on Israel, urging the cancellation of the match, similar to sanctions on Russia and Belarus after the Ukraine war.

1218 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 43,400 amid unabated Israeli attacks

At least 17 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,391, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 102,347 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"The Israeli occupation has committed three massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 17 deaths and 86 injuries," the ministry said.

1202 GMT — Over 100 critical patients will be evacuated from Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that more than 100 patients will be evacuated from war-torn Gaza on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, we plan with partners for a large medevac (medical evacuation) with over 100 patients, critical patients, outside of Gaza," WHO spokesperson Richard Peeperkorn told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Underlining that the patients are on the Health Ministry's priority list, Peeperkorn said they will be gathered at the European Gaza Hospital tonight, as they are planned to be moved to the Kerem Shalom crossing by 6 AM local time.

Then, "the majority of the patients will go to the UAE," he said, adding: "I think something like 13 patients will go to Romania."

He noted that since the closure of Rafah crossing on May 6 only 282 patients had been evacuated. Before that, the number was close to 4,700.

1116 GMT — Iran vows ‘measured and calculated’ response to Israeli attack

Iran has warned that it will “certainly” respond to Israel’s latest attack in a “well-measured” and “well-calculated” manner.

“Iran will certainly respond to the Oct. 26 Israeli attack on appropriate time and manner, and in a well-measured and well-calculated way,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said during a joint press briefing with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Araghchi, who arrived in the Pakistani capital on a two-day visit Monday night, emphasised that Iran reserves its “inherent” right to “legitimately” respond to Israeli strikes in line with the UN charter.

1114 GMT — Knesset passes law to sack Palestinian teachers who support attacks against Israelis

The Israeli Knesset (parliament) has passed a law early allowing the sacking of Palestinian teachers who show support for attacks against Israelis.

The bill was approved in the second and third reading by 55-45 votes.

It authorises the Education Ministry to fire teachers without prior notice and cut funding for schools that show support for attacks against Israeli citizens and targets.

The bill specifically mentions Palestinian schools in occupied East Jerusalem, which allegedly “incite minors against the state of Israel,” according to the law’s explanatory section.

Opponents of the law argue that it grants disproportionate power to the Education Ministry, enabling it to act in ways that could harm freedom of speech and potentially target Palestinian schools without judicial oversight.

1031 GMT — Israel arrests 15 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained at least 15 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

A child was among the detainees in the raids that targeted several towns in the occupied territory, including Hebron, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, Jenin, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October last year to over 11,600, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

0921 GMT — Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians, raids areas in northern West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Muthalath al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

0847 GMT — At least 34 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks across Gaza

At least 34 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on refugee tents and homes across Gaza as the army stepped up its ground assault north of the enclave, according to medical sources.

Israeli warplanes struck two tents for displaced people in the central city o f Deir al Balah, killing six people, including two women and two children, a medical source said.

A basketball player died of his wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Three more people lost their lives while several others were injured in another strike targeting a refugee tent east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, another medical source said.

The bodies of four more people were also recovered after an Israeli airstrike on a home in eastern Gaza City, the source said.

Another medical source said the bodies of 20 more people had been removed from the rubble of a home struck by Israeli warplanes on Monday night in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

0845 GMT — Iraqi pro-Iran groups claim drone attack on south Israel

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iran armed groups, claimed responsibility for a drone attack against a "vital target" in southern Israel.

The group said its fighters had carried out a "drone attack on a vital target in the south" of Israel, claiming it was the sixth such attack on Tuesday alone. The Israeli military said earlier it had intercepted a drone approaching from the east.

0839 GMT — Israelis block Tel Aviv highway, accuse Netanyahu of stallingPalestinian swap deal

Families of Israeli captives in Gaza blocked a main highway in Tel Aviv, accusing PM Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians, according to Israeli media.

“We want a deal now,” reads a banner raised by protesters as they blocked the Ayalon highway in central Tel Aviv, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The broadcaster quoted some of the protesters as accusing Netanyahu of obstructing a deal with Palestinians to bring back the captives.

0735 GMT — Israel reports drone, rocket attacks from Lebanon, Iraq

The Israeli army said that rockets and drones were fired from Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq amid rising regional escalation.

A military statement said warplanes intercepted a drone and two rockets fired from Lebanese territory, which triggered sirens in Metula and Kfar Giladi settlements in northern Israel.

The army said a combat drone was also shot down after entering Israeli airspace from Syria.

The army said another drone was intercepted from the east, a term used by the Israeli military to describe attacks from Iraq. The drone caused sirens to sound in the Masada area, south of the Dead Sea region.

0349 GMT — WHO calls for ceasefire as Israel attacks hospitals in Gaza

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed grave concern over Israel's attacks on hospitals in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians and health workers.

"It is appalling that hospitals in Gaza continue to be attacked," he said on X, adding: "Lives depend on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. It's ti me to silence the gunfire and deliver peace!"

The WHO reached the al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, where they managed to transfer five patients but were barred from delivering supplies, endangering the hospital’s operations, he added.

Tedros condemned the lack of protection for health care workers amid ongoing Israeli bombardments, which have also hindered humanitarian access.

0326 GMT — President of Venezuela's National Assembly expresses support for Palestine

The president of Venezuela's National Assembly condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza and expressed solidarity with Palestine.

"The genocide committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is matched by those who supply the bombs, planes and missiles," Jorge Rodriguez said during the opening of the World Antifascist Parliamentary Forum in the capital Caracas.

Stressing that “in the name of fascism, the 20th century was stained with blood as one of the most violent centuries that humanity has ever experienced,” Rodriguez said that “fascism is the strategy, the tool that those who consider themselves the owners of the world, owners of a single way of living life, of seeing life, resort to in order to try to eliminate any form of rebellion, of rebelliousness, which is inherent to the human condition.”

0240 GMT — Civilian suffering in Lebanon 'is of grave concern:' UN

The escalating influence of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah on Lebanese civilians "is of grave concern," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, condemning the growing loss of life.

"All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said, emphasising that UN peacekeeping forces stationed along the Blue Line — the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel — have also been affected by the hostilities.

0019 GMT — Qassam Brigades say they targeted Israeli forces in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said that its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Qassam said its fighters "targeted an Israeli foot patrol holing up in a house with RPG and Tandem-charge warheads Monday morning."

0001 GMT — Israel issues 7,000 draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued 7,000 new draft orders for ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredim, citing "urgent wartime needs" and current challenges, according to local media.

The decision followed a meeting between Gallant, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram and head of the Manpower Directorate Major General Yaniv Asor, Israel Hayom reported.

At the meeting's conclusion, Gallant approved the military's recommendation to send 7,000 draft notices in the coming days, the paper added.

2333 GMT — US gives Israel 'fail' grade on improving aid to Gaza

The US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller gave Israel a "fail" grade in terms of meeting the conditions for an improvement in aid deliveries to Gaza laid out in a letter last month to senior Israeli officials from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He said there were still roughly nine days until the deadline expires, but that limited progress so far has been insufficient.

"As of today, the situation has not significantly turned around," Miller told reporters.

2309 GMT — Israeli army claims responsibility for air strikes on Hezbollah intelligence sites near Damascus

The Israeli army claimed responsibility for air strikes targeting several locations south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, saying it struck sites linked to the intelligence unit of the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

"The IAF (Israeli Air Force) conducted an aerial operation and struck targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria," the army said in a statement.

2159 GMT — Countries, organisations urge UNSC to halt arms sales to Israel

A coalition of 54 countries and organisations issued a collective appeal to the UN Security Council, demanding urgent action to stop the transfer of arms and military equipment to Israel amid its war on besieged Gaza.

"Fifty-four countries and organisations make a collective call to Members of the UN Security Council for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power," the Palestinian mission to the UN said in a statement on X.

The statement further stressed the importance of adhering to international law and previous resolutions.

It cited General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24, adopted on September 18, 2024, which calls for restrictions on arms transfers in situations where there are "reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."

2102 GMT — Jordan's king urges opposition to Israel's campaign against UN agency

Jordan's King Abdullah II urged the international community to oppose Israel's recent actions targeting the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Abdullah called for global opposition to Israel's "escalatory actions" against the agency, stressing its essential role in supporting Palestinian refugees.

2101 GMT — Egypt slams Israel's withdrawal from UNRWA agreement

Egypt condemned Israel's decision to withdraw from its agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides vital services to Palestinian refugees.

In a strongly worded statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's move as "a blatant and systematic violation of international law and humanitarian principles," asserting that the decision represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, particularly the rights of refugees and the principle of the right of return.

The ministry warned that the Israeli decision "could lead to a collapse in humanitarian support for Palestinian civilians, threatening essential services that the agency provides."

Egypt held the Israeli government "fully responsible for the consequences" of this decision, stating that UNRWA’s role cannot be replaced.

