WORLD
2 MIN READ
US National Guard deployed to aid polls in 15 states: CNN
The FBI warns of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states.
US National Guard deployed to aid polls in 15 states: CNN
FBI says bomb threats appear to have originated from Russia. / Photo: AP
November 5, 2024

More than 250 National Guard troops have been mobilised in 15 US states to support the election process, CNN reported on Tuesday.

A National Guard spokesperson told CNN that the deployments are in Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

"A little less than half of the troops are assisting with cybersecurity missions," the spokesperson said, adding that the remaining troops are fulfilling support roles based on requests.

The report affirmed that 85 troops are on standby in Colorado, Washington DC, Florida and Nevada, and are prepared to respond if needed.

RelatedUS on edge: Could political violence mar the 2024 presidential election?

External threats

Meanwhile, the FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in "multiple" US states on a tense Election Day, adding that none were credible but many appeared to allegedly originate from Russia.

The statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation came as authorities in the US state of Georgia said hoax bomb threats had briefly disrupted voting there Tuesday.

The 2024 US presidential campaign has been a particularly volatile one, and security for Election Day has been ramped up to unprecedented levels, given concerns over possible civil unrest, election chicanery and violence against poll workers.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far", she added, urging the public to "remain vigilant".

RelatedUS elections 2024: Why some US states will take longer to count the votes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us