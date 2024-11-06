Washington, DC — In the US capital, most businesses remain apolitical in an attempt to keep as many customers as possible.

But Dirty Water has emerged as one of the very few spots that has chosen a side in the US election — the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The place, which is normally a sports bar, organised an election watch party on Tuesday evening, and many attended to watch the results.

"We're rooting for Trump and we plan on spraying champagne when we win," the bar said in an Instagram post.

"If that's not your vibe, we kindly suggest you take in election night somewhere less fun."

The bar has got much heat on social media for picking Trump.

Washington, DC, is the only non-state to have electoral votes, having three votes in the Electoral College. The voting has always been Democratic, and no Republican candidate has ever won the electoral votes in the capital.

'We really need him right now'

Glued to the screens, many of the attendees closely followed the voting outcome. With every outcome in which Trump takes an edge, they would cheer loudly, chanting: "USA, USA!"

Everyone who attended the event was a Trump supporter, and many of them came wearing red shirts and MAGA hats.

One of them, Elvis, a 44-year-old veteran, told TRT World that he supports Trump because "our taxes are way too high, there is no other country in the world that taxes their citizens to death to give money to other countries, so we need to lower our taxes, we need to stop the wars and conflicts all over the world… so we really need him right now."

"I'm going to be sad (if Trump loses) because the four years of failure under (President Joe) Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris is way too much already, so I don't think the country is going to be able to make it economically, internationally… another four years under Kamala," he said.

Carlos Sicao, 28-year-old arms security worker, said he would be happy with a Trump win because he would take care of "immigration and gun laws, especially immigration because it affects everybody."

For others, a Trump loss may not have the most negative impact on their lives.

Sean Johnson told TRT World thatif Trump loses, he "would be let down" but said it won't bother him because "I will go on about my life as I normally would."

He stressed, however, that things will be better if Trump wins the election.

"I would keep my job, normalcy would continue, and there would be a pause in the increasing division," Johnson said.