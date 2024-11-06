In yet another display of sadism, Israeli users on Google leave negative reviews of properties and neighbourhoods in southern Lebanon that were reduced to rubble by the Israeli forces in the past 13 months of war.

Type up Ahel-El Quran Mosque and Lebanon on Google search engine, and as you hit the review button, there are about 16 reviews and many of them are written in Hebrew and English. One user named Gabi Weisskopf gives the mosque one star rating and writes: "No mosque, only rubble and a blocked tunnel entrance. I went for nothing. Do not recommend".

Wiesskopf is registered on Google as a local guide, who has uploaded photos of restaurants and touristic places from several parts of Europe and Israel, reviewing them with three to five star ratings.

On his Facebook profile, there is a photo of him with an Israeli flag. On July 1, he has uploaded a quotation of late Israeli historian Michael Harsegor as his cover photo, reading: "Three things overthrew Rome: the barbarians who pounded on its walls, the religious priests who ate it from the inside, and the corruption that swallowed all the rest".

The mosque Wiesskopf has mocked at, while deriving pleasure from its destruction at the hands of Israeli forces, was a three-floored building with a single minaret, located in the middle of a vast expanse of land full of olive trees and surrounded by low-lying hills. Like Wiesskopf, many other Israelis have written negative comments of several other places that Israel has destroyed in the course of its war on Gaza, which has spilled over into Lebanon too.

A few kilometres from the mosque, there used to be a fitness center named Ramya Gym. Several Israeli Google users have left vile comments on the location. One user has used an AI-generated image of the gym with an Abrams tank inside it.

“The gym itself is quite a high quality, but there is a terrible synergy between the Merkavas [tanks] and the tunnels, like, both facilities exist in the gym, but the tunnels are way too small to use the Merkava in them, I know it’s not a big deal but with oversight like this I can’t bring myself to rate this 5 stars,” wrote a user named Tomer8009, who gave the gym four stars.

Another user named Nirit Shafat Shohat, a former Israeli soldier, has posted a drone footage of the gym, showing the facility being smashed into pieces along with the entire neighbourhood.

Israeli Google reviewer Elad Biton derives pleasure out of a bombed out hospital Mies El Jabal. Biton writes: "Just disappointing, it said that it opens in the morning, we arrived and it was closed! Gall! Really bad service. There are no good conditions for staying. But other than that, there was (a lot)🔥🔥🔥"