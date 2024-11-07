Thursday, November 7, 2024

1811 GMT — Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters have killed and injured Israeli soldiers near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Qassam fighters "detonated a thunderous device against an infantry Zionist force after it entered one of the buildings surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, causing casualties," the group said in a statement.

1850 GMT — Israeli police briefly arrest two French officials in 'unacceptable' move, France

France's foreign minister refused to enter a holy site under French administration in Jerusalem due to the presence of Israeli security forces, who briefly arrested two French officials in the latest rift between the two countries.

The incident, which comes amid strained diplomatic relations over Israel's military aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, occurred when Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot was due to visit the compound of The Church of the Pater Noster on the Mount of Olives.

"During the visit, an argument arose between the Israeli security forces and two French security guards," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement, adding they were released immediately after they identified themselves as diplomats.

1845 GMT — US had talks with Israel on setting up Gaza civilian harm channel

The United States has had conversations with Israel in the past week about establishing the first meeting of a channel for Washington to raise and discuss civilian harm incidents in Palestine's Gaza, the State Department said.

The first meeting has not yet taken place, but State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters the US was hoping it would happen in the next week or two in person.

The US proposed a new channel to "raise and discuss civilian harm incidents" with Israel in a letter sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month, which gave Israel a month to take steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

1644 GMT — Lebanese death toll tops 3,100 as Israel intensifies strikes

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 53 people and wounded 161 during the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,103 deaths and 13,856 others wounded since October 2023, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

1642 GMT — Ireland to join South Africa ICJ 'genocide' case against Israel

Ireland intends to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice before the end of the year, its foreign minister said.

Micheal Martin's comments came as the Irish parliament passed a non-binding motion agreeing that "genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza".

Ireland had said it would file a submission to the court once South Africa had submitted a document supporting its claims, which it did on Monday.

"The government's decision to intervene in the South African case was based on detailed and rigorous legal analysis," Martin told lawmakers in the Irish parliament, the Dail.

"Ireland is a strong supporter of the work of the court and is deeply committed to international law and accountability."

1547 GMT — Israeli army reports rocket salvos from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported the launch of 40 rockets from Lebanon as escalation continues to increase with Hezbollah.

A military statement said that the rocket fire caused air raid sirens to sound in Western Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Northern Galilee.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, without giving further details.

Israeli daily Haaretz said an Israeli woman was injured by rocket shrapnel in northern Israel, without specifying where the shrapnel had landed.

Hezbollah, for its part, confirmed that it had targeted Israeli troop deployments in multiple settlements in northern Israel.

1522 GMT — Death toll of Israeli attack in Nuseirat refugee camp rises to 33

At least 33 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes across besieged Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the northern town of Jabalia, leaving five people dead and injuring several others, one source said.

Three more people were killed and others wounded in a drone strike targeting a popular marketplace in the same town, he added.

Three people were also killed and three others injured when Israeli forces shelled a gathering of civilians in the refugee camp of Nuseirat in central Gaza, another medical source said.

1505 GMT — Israeli army orders north Gaza residents to leave 'combat zone'

The Israeli military called for the evacuation of several areas in northern Gaza, again claiming that Palestinian fighters were launching rockets from there.

"We inform you that the designated area is considered a dangerous combat zone. For your safety, move south immediately," military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X along with a map of the area in Gaza City's northwest.

1420 GMT — Dozens of Lebanon MPs demand UN protection of heritage sites from Israel attacks

Dozens of Lebanese MPs are calling for United Nations protection of heritage sites from Israeli attacks.

1403 GMT — Five Israeli soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon: military

Five Israeli soldiers have been killed and 16 others wounded in combat in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, the Israeli military said in a statement.

1342 GMT — Gaza rescuers say 12 dead in Israel strike in north

Gaza's civil defence agency said that 12 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a school housing displaced people in the north of the Palestinian territory.

"Twelve martyrs and a large number of injuries as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing of" a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, the agency said in a statement, after the latest such incident in the Palestinian territory.

1340 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli war rises to 43,469 — ministry

At least 43,469 Palestinians have been killed and 102,561 others wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

1336 GMT — Rwanda delivers humanitarian aid for Gaza

Rwanda delivered a shipment of humanitarian assistance destined for war-torn Gaza, the government announced.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the aid items, including foodstuffs, medicines, and medical consumables, were delivered in partnership with Jordan.

“The donation in support of ongoing international relief efforts was received by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in Amman, and consists of 19 tons of food, including fortified for children, medicines and medical consumables,” it said.

The statement added that Rwanda supports an end to the conflict and protection of the lives of civilians.

1332 GMT — Death toll of Israeli attack in Nuseirat refugee camp rises to 27

At least 27 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes across Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the northern town of Jabalia, leaving five people dead and injuring several others, one source said.

Three more people were killed and others injured in a drone strike targeting a popular marketplace in the same town, he added.

Three people were also killed and three others injured when Israeli forces shelled a gathering of civilians in the refugee camp of Nuseirat in central Gaza, another medical source said.

1300 GMT — Israeli air strike kills three in Lebanon's Sidon: ministry

Lebanon's Health Ministry has said three people were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a car at the main entrance to the southern city of Sidon.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on a car in Sidon resulted in the deaths of three people and the injury of three others," the ministry said in a statement.

1223 GMT — UN peacekeepers wounded, vehicle damaged near Lebanon's Sidon

United Nations peacekeepers were wounded and a vehicle was damaged near Sidon in Lebanon, according to the reports by AFP.

1206 GMT — France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in Jerusalem he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump was elected US president.

"I believe a window has opened for putting an end to the tragedy in which Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region have been immersed since October 7" last year, Barrot told reporters in Jerusalem.

Speaking alongside outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Barrot cited Trump's "wish to see the end of the Middle East's endless wars" as well as Israel's recent "tactical successes".

Barrot said he hoped a "diplomatic solution" would emerge "in the coming weeks".

1158 GMT — US Republicans, Democrats both have similar policies on Israel: Hezbollah

Hezbollah lawmaker Moussaoui told Reuters that both Republicans and Democrats have a similar policy regarding Israel.

1039 GMT — Two girls among 18 Palestinians arrested by Israeli army in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up at least 18 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Two girls and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several areas in the occupied territory, including Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” it added.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October last year to over 11,600, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

1002 GMT — EU 'appalled' by Israel's latest air strikes in southern, eastern Lebanon

The EU is "appalled" by Israel's Thursday air strikes in eastern and southern Lebanon which reportedly killed tens of people, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

Josep Borrell expressed concern over Thursday's Israeli airstrikes, stressing that the respect of international humanitarian law is "not negotiable."

"We call once again for an immediate ceasefire & symmetrical implementation of UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 1701," he wrote on X.

0940 GMT — Palestinian killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

One Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, the Health Ministry has said.

A ministry statement said one person lost his life by Israeli army fire in the Tulkarem refugee camp and his body was transferred to a hospital.

Four other people, including a woman, were injured i n Israeli shelling in the camp, according to Faisal Salameh, the head of a local committee in the camp.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided the city early Thursday, triggering clashes with angry residents.

0902 GMT — At least five Lebanese killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon

At least five Lebanese were killed and three others injured in Israeli air strikes on towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese state news agency (NNA) said four Lebanese were killed and three others injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in Bazourieh town, near Tyre city, in southern Lebanon.

It added that the Israeli warplanes also struck the southern towns of Sultaniyeh, Deyrintar, Jmaijmeh, Borgholiyeh, Majdal Selm, and others.

NNA also reported that a Lebanese woman was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted the Harfouche town in Baalbek district, eastern Lebanon.

0803 GMT — Israeli military extends shutdown of Al Jazeera's West Bank bureau

The Al Jazeera news network says the Israeli military has extended the order shutting down its bureau in the occupied West Bank.

Walid al-Omari, the network’s bureau chief, said Israeli troops raided the office in Ramallah again early Thursday and posted a notice extending the closure for an additional 45 days.

Israel had previously raided the office and shut it down on Sept. 22. Earlier this year, authorities took the rare step of barring the Qatar-based network from operating in Israel.

0800 GMT — Israel expands its ground assault in northern Gaza

The Israeli military has expanded its month-old ground assault in northern Gaza to a town that has been heavily bombed since the earliest days of the war.

The military said in a statement that “troops started to operate” in the area of Beit Lahiya after intelligence claimed the presence of Hamas there.

0740 GMT — Israeli warplanes strike near Beirut's airport, eastern Bekaa region

Israeli warplanes have carried out a series of air strikes across Lebanon, including on Beirut's southern suburb near the airport.

The southern suburb saw several airstrikes including one in the Awzai area near the northern runway of the Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The official Lebanese news agency NNA said the strikes targeted the areas of Haret Hreik , Baajour and Tahouitet El-Ghadir.

It added that warplanes also struck the Bekaa region, including the town of Yohmor.

0731 GMT — Israel kills over a dozen Palestinians in intense Gaza strikes

Seventeen more Palestinians were killed and others injured in various Israeli air strikes targeting different areas of Gaza over the past hours, according to local media.

An Anadolu correspondent, citing a medical source, reported that two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli strike on the Sana family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said that at least four Palestinians were killed by an Israeli attack targeting a civilian gathering near Palestine Stadium in western Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the local Al-Aqsa TV channel reported that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group of people near Haifa Mosque in Tel al-Zaatar in the northern governorate.

In a separate attack, the Israeli army killed at least six Palestinians in air strikes and artillery shelling on homes in northern Gaza as the army stepped up its ground assault in the enclave’s north.

A medical source told Anadolu that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home belonging to the Al-Asi family in Beit Lahia town.

A sixth Palestinian was killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone struck a home belonging to the Masri family in Beit Lahia, the source added.

0648 GMT — Israel passes law that allows it to deport Palestinians

Israel’s parliament has passed a law that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to besieged Gaza or other locations.

The law, which was championed by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and his far-right allies, passed with a 61-41 vote but is likely to be challenged in court.

It would apply to Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed east Jerusalem who knew about their family members' attacks beforehand or who “express support or identification with the act of terrorism.”

0627 GMT — Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel

The Israeli army has said one of its soldiers was killed in a Hezbollah rocket barrage fired late Wednesday from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

In a military statement on Thursday, the army identified the soldier as Sgt. Ariel Sosnov of the army's 605th Combat Engineering Battalion.

The personnel is said to be killed in the attack on border Avivim settlement, and three other soldiers were also injured.

0344 GMT — Israel kills Palestinian in Jenin refugee camp raid

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian man during a raid on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society Abdullah al-Saadi was shot three times. It added that Al-Saadi was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Later, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed his death, saying he succumbed to his injuries.

The Israeli army launched a military raid in Jenin and its refugee camp early Wednesday, leading to armed clashes.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, entered the city from multiple directions.

2346 GMT — Israel strikes south Lebanon after evac orders

Footage showed strikes hitting south Beirut about an hour after the Israeli army called for residents of the Hezbollah bastion to leave, including from a location near Lebanon's international airport.

Footage showed several plumes of smoke rising above south Beirut, with AFP journalists in the Lebanese capital hearing loud bangs.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had urged residents of four south Beirut neighbourhoods to evacuate, posting maps on social media that included an area near the Beirut airport.

On Wednesday, nine Israeli strikes hit south Beirut, Lebanese state media said, targeting what the Israeli military said was Hezbollah infrastructure, including command centres and weapons depots.

2146 GMT — Israel kills at least 40 people in Lebanon strikes

Lebanon's Health Ministry said 40 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on the country's east, including the main city of Baalbek, with rescuers still looking for survivors under the rubble.

"The series of Israeli enemy strikes on the Bekaa Valley and Baalbek" killed "40 people and injured 53", the ministry said in a statement giving a preliminary toll.

The toll includes 11 people killed in the city of Baalbek, nine of them in the Shikan district.

2101 GMT — Jordan's King, British premier call for Gaza ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid

Jordan's King Abdullah II and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, according to an official statement.

In a joint statement, Abdullah and Starmer "reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, calling for mobilising effective efforts towards de-escalation, and stepping up the humanitarian response in Gaza by maximising humanitarian aid and ensuring its uninterrupted flow."

They warned that the Israeli decision to ban the activities of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) "will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza."

2054 GMT — Thousands protest against Israeli Premier Netanyahu for dismissing Gallant

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the Knesset, or parliament, in West Jerusalem, then marched to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home to oppose the dismissal of former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu fired Gallant, appointing Israel Katz as defence minister and Gideon Sa'ar, the leader of the National Right Party, as foreign minister in his place.

The decision sparked widespread outrage, with Netanyahu accused of dismissing the defense official to preserve his coalition government. Although both are responsible for the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, hey hold differing views on ceasefire and hostage agreements.

Following Gallant's "dramatic" firing, thousands of Israelis gathered in Agranat Square near the Knesset, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

