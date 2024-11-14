As grey clouds of toxic smog descend on northern India, residents of the capital, New Delhi and its surrounding regions are grappling with hazardous air quality, struggling to go about their daily routines.

This year, pollution has soared to over 50 times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limits, leaving residents scrambling for solutions as they contend with choking air and its severe health implications.

Flights were delayed, traffic slowed to a crawl, and landmarks like the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Golden Temple in Amritsar were barely visible through the haze on Thursday, underscoring the region’s alarming pollution levels.

While daily life presses on, doctors are raising concerns about the impact on people's health.

Dr Subhargha Kumar, a cardiologist and founding CEO of Zipclinik, a smart clinic on bicycles operating in Gurgaon city on New Delhi’s western outskirts, reports a surge in respiratory complaints.

“We’re seeing more patients with respiratory complaints like dry cough and wheezing. Children are also affected, and in some cases need nebulisation at home,” Kumar tells TRT World.

While schools and offices remain open, precautions have become part of daily routines. “Kids are going to school with masks, and many institutions now have air purifiers,” says Kumar.

“My advice is to stay indoors and work from home if possible. For those who must go out, wearing a proper mask is crucial. Staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet, and doing breathing exercises and yoga can help maintain health,” he recommends.

People have already started taking steps on their own to deal with the smog, which is caused by a combination of humidity, calm winds, a drop in temperature, stubble burning by farmers, factory emissions, and traffic fumes.

"Residents are taking steps to minimise health risks,” says Rajeev K Jha, a resident of Mayur Vihar in East Delhi.

“Children and adults are using masks, doors and windows are kept shut, and air purifiers are in constant use.”

Daily life disrupted as health concerns grow

While Delhi-NCR is no stranger to winter smog, this year’s levels have disrupted daily routines. Visibility issues and slow-moving traffic are the norm, especially in the mornings and evenings when the smog thickens.

“When visibility is too low, there are long traffic jams,” Jha tells TRT World. “Many office-goers reach work late. The situation worsens in the evening, with people taking longer to get home.”

Despite the heavy smog, government offices and schools remain open, compelling residents to continue their routines under worsening conditions.

“My children stay indoors after school, and they’re not allowed to play outside,” Jha says, adding that most parents are taking similar precautions.

“Offices are more lenient with arrival times due to traffic delays, but nothing has officially closed.”

More and more people are complaining of health issues.

“Asthmatic patients are suffering more because the lungs bear the brunt of this pollution,” says Jha, adding that people have told him about having respiratory issues like a choked throat and breathing problems.

As a medical professional, Kumar, meanwhile, is deeply concerned about the long-term implications of pollution exposure.

“Wheezing, coughing, and breathing difficulties are prevalent. Long-term exposure can lead to serious health issues, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and even lung cancer,” he explains.

Citing WHO data, he warns that prolonged exposure to high levels of particulate matter increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, and strokes as pollutants enter the bloodstream through the lungs.

Lack of government support

According to the authorities, the smog this winter is attributed to a combination of high pollution levels, humidity, calm winds, and a temperature drop, with stubble burning by farmers, factory emissions, and traffic fumes as key contributors.

A recent New York Times report also revealed that dangerous fumes from a power plant burning the city’s landfill garbage are exacerbating the crisis.

Despite the severe health risks, residents say there’s been limited support from authorities. Awareness campaigns or emergency health advisories from the government have been minimal, says Jha.

“We’ve seen a few advertisements in the media, and some expert opinions have been published to raise awareness, but there is no substantial outreach programme,” he says.

Instead, sporadic measures, such as sprinkling water on streets and trees to settle dust, have been implemented, but residents feel they lack a coordinated response.

The health risks associated with smog are clear, but without significant government intervention or improved pollution management, Delhi’s residents are largely left to fend for themselves.

Experts predict a slight improvement, with pollution levels expected to drop to the “very poor” category by the week’s end.

However, with over 2,300 farm fires reported in Delhi’s neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, air quality is expected to remain hazardous until these fires are put out.

For now, residents must adapt, relying on air purifiers, masks, and other precautions to get through the smog-filled winter months.

“Staying indoors, wearing masks, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are essential,” Kumar says, stressing the importance of prioritising health during the period.

“These may seem like small measures, but they can significantly reduce the impact of pollution on health.”